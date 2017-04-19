Certara Corporation Introduces Comprehensive Solution To Prepare, Analyze And Submit Pharmacokinetic (PK) Data

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certara®, the leading provider of decision support technology and
consulting services for optimizing drug development and improving health
outcomes, today announced the launch of a new solution for preparing,
analyzing and submitting PK data in Clinical Data Exchange Standards
Consortium (CDISC) format. CDISC supports the acquisition, exchange,
submission and archiving of nonclinical and clinical data.
“As the leader in PK modeling, Certara is committed to providing its
clients with technology solutions that streamline both the drug
development and the regulatory submittal processes,” said David Munro,
president of Certara’s software division. “To that end, we have
developed these new tools and services to remove the time-consuming task
of converting data to CDISC format manually. Manual efforts are both
time-consuming and more error prone, which can slow the drug approval
process.”
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now requires that clinical and
nonclinical study data for all new drug applications (NDAs), abbreviated
NDAs (ANDAs) and biologics license applications (BLAs) be submitted
electronically in CDISC format. On Dec. 17, 2017 that requirement will
extend to all investigational new drug applications (INDs).
In 2016, there were 160 NDAs and BLAs, 864 ANDAs, and 786 INDs submitted
to the FDA.
Aside from the FDA, Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
has also adopted the CDISC standard for clinical data. In addition, the
European Medicines Agency, Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, and
the China Food and Drug Administration are considering using CDISC
standards.
Certara’s CDISC PK solution includes software, services, and consulting:
-
Phoenix® CDISC Navigator provides a user-friendly interface
that seamlessly imports CDISC data into Phoenix, converts CDISC data
into an analysis-ready format, and then exports CDISC formatted PK
parameters. It is ideal for current users who perform PK
non-compartmental analysis (NCA) in Phoenix WinNonlin®.
-
Phoenix CDISC Workflow Templates are available for Phoenix
users who require automated preparation of NCA Standard Data
Tabulation Model (SDTM) clinical and Standard Exchange of Non-Clinical
Data (SEND) nonclinical data sets in CDISC-ready formats.
-
Certara Strategic Consulting is the largest provider of expert
PK and PK/pharmacodynamic modeling services and can provide datasets
in CDISC-compliant format.
About Certara
Certara is a leading decision support technology and consulting
organization committed to optimizing drug development and improving
health outcomes. Certara’s solutions, which span drug discovery through
patient care, use the most scientifically-advanced modeling and
simulation technologies and regulatory strategies to increase the
probability of regulatory and commercial success. Its clients include
hundreds of global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic
institutions, and key regulatory agencies. For more information, visit www.certara.com.