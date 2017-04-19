Sucampo (SCMP) Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Sucampo) (NASDAQ:SCMP), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host its first quarter 2017 financial results teleconference and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 3rd. The press release announcing the financial results and operating highlights is expected to be released before the opening of capital markets that day.



Individuals interested in accessing the live audio webcast of the teleconference may do so at http://www.sucampo.com/investors/events-presentations/ and should log on 10 to 15 minutes before the teleconference begins to download any software required. Presentation slides will be available via the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Sucampo’s website for several days after the live event. Alternatively, individuals may dial 888-636-8238 (domestic) or 484-747-6635 (international) and use passcode 8878999. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), passcode 8878999, approximately two hours after the teleconference concludes. The archive of the teleconference will be available for 30 days.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development and commercialization of specialized medicines that meet major unmet medical needs of patients worldwide. Sucampo has two marketed products – AMITIZA, its lead product, and RESCULA – and a late-stage pipeline of product candidates in clinical development for orphan disease areas. VTS-270 is a mixture of 2-hydroxypropyl-B-cyclodextrins with a specific compositional fingerprint that has been granted orphan designation in the U.S. and Europe and is in a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C-1. Sucampo has an option for the North American rights to CPP1-x/sulindac, which is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis and has been granted orphan drug designation in the U.S. A global company, Sucampo is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, and has operations in Japan and Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.sucampo.com.

The Sucampo logo and the tagline, The Science of Innovation, are registered trademarks of Sucampo AG. AMITIZA is a registered trademark of Sucampo AG.

Follow us on Twitter (@Sucampo_Pharma). Follow us on LinkedIn (Sucampo Pharmaceuticals).

Twitter LinkedIn

Contact: Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Silvia Taylor Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs 1-240-223-3718 staylor@sucampo.com