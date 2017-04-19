Entest Biomedical, Inc.'s Subsidiary, Zander Therapeutics, Inc., Initiates Ex Vivo Studies On Modulating NR2F6 In Canines

"This is our first step towards using the synergy afforded by our in-licensed intellectual property," said David Koos, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Zander. "We are optimistic the human results can support the science needed to prepare these compounds for use in dogs. This is an important step in developing a small molecule therapy for canines."

About Zander Therapeutics Inc.:

Zander Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Entest BioMedical Inc. (OTCPink: ENTB), a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on veterinary medicine. The Company seeks to develop small molecule and immune stimulating therapies for veterinary applications.

Currently, the Company's major interest is in developing small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in animals, which include arthritis.

Zander Therapeutics Inc. is the exclusive licensee for veterinary applications of Regen BioPharma Inc.'s (OTCQB: RGBP) (OTCQB: RGBPP) intellectual property and technology relating to NR2F6. NR2F6 is a molecular switch known as an 'orphan nuclear receptor', which controls genes associated with the immune response. Zander Therapeutics is solely focused on veterinary applications.

David Koos serves as Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP), Entest BioMedical Inc. (OTCPINK: ENTB) and Zander Therapeutics Inc. (a subsidiary of Entest BioMedical Inc.).

