Entest Biomedical, Inc.'s Subsidiary, Zander Therapeutics, Inc., Initiates Ex Vivo Studies On Modulating NR2F6 In Canines



4/19/2017 8:32:03 AM

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Entest BioMedical Inc.'s (OTCPINK: ENTB) subsidiary, Zander Therapeutics, Inc., has contracted with ChemDiv, Inc., an internationally recognized contract research organization, to test certain NR2F6 modulators licensed to Zander Therapeutics by Regen BioPharma in a cellular system. Specifically, the experiments will determine whether these compounds can suppress or activate the canine immune system. These experiments are performed using a small amount of blood that is drawn from a donor animal. The drugs to be tested are those that have been identified as having a similar cellular effect in human blood.

"This experiment is designed to determine how closely canine cells mimic human cells with respect to NR2F6 modulation. The goal of this study is to determine whether the canine NR2F6 check point can be treated with compounds currently being developed for human use by Regen BioPharma, or if the canine NR2F6 target is significantly different than the human target. In the later case, we will need to do medicinal chemistry tests to make appropriate adjustments to our small molecule therapies for canines," says Harry M. Lander, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Zander.

"This is our first step towards using the synergy afforded by our in-licensed intellectual property," said David Koos, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Zander. "We are optimistic the human results can support the science needed to prepare these compounds for use in dogs. This is an important step in developing a small molecule therapy for canines."

About Zander Therapeutics Inc.:   

Zander Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Entest BioMedical Inc. (OTCPink: ENTB), a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on veterinary medicine. The Company seeks to develop small molecule and immune stimulating therapies for veterinary applications.

Currently, the Company's major interest is in developing small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in animals, which include arthritis.

Zander Therapeutics Inc. is the exclusive licensee for veterinary applications of Regen BioPharma Inc.'s (OTCQB: RGBP) (OTCQB: RGBPP) intellectual property and technology relating to NR2F6. NR2F6 is a molecular switch known as an 'orphan nuclear receptor', which controls genes associated with the immune response. Zander Therapeutics is solely focused on veterinary applications.

David Koos serves as Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP), Entest BioMedical Inc. (OTCPINK: ENTB) and Zander Therapeutics Inc. (a subsidiary of Entest BioMedical Inc.).

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Zander Therapeutics Inc. and Entest BioMedical Inc.
David R. Koos, Ph.D.
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
+1-619-702-1404 Phone
+1-619-330-2328 Fax
info@zandertherapeutics.com

http://www.zandertherapeutics.com/

SOURCE Entest BioMedical Inc.


