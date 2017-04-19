Cerus (CERS) To Release First Quarter 2017 Results On May 3, 2017

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) announced today that its first quarter
results will be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, after the close of
the stock market. The company will host a conference call and webcast at
4:15 PM ET that afternoon, during which management will discuss the
Company’s financial results and provide a general business overview and
outlook.
To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of
the Cerus website at http://www.cerus.com/ir.
Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing
866-235-9006 (U.S.) or 631-291-4549 (international).
A replay will be available on the company’s website, or by dialing (855)
859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering
conference ID number 41694810. The replay will be available
approximately three hours after the call through May 17, 2017.
ABOUT CERUS
Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company focused in the field
of blood transfusion safety. The INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to
reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a
broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and parasites that
may be present in donated blood. The nucleic acid targeting mechanism of
action of the INTERCEPT treatment is designed to inactivate established
transfusion threats, such as hepatitis B and C, HIV, West Nile virus and
bacteria, as well as emerging pathogens such as Chikungunya, malaria and
dengue. Cerus currently markets and sells the INTERCEPT Blood System for
both platelets and plasma in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth
of Independent States, the Middle East and selected countries in other
regions around the world. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is in
clinical development. See http://www.cerus.com
for information about Cerus.
INTERCEPT and INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.
