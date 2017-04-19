Juno (JUNO) Appoints Rupert Vessey To Board Of Directors

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced it has appointed to its Board of Directors Dr. Rupert Vessey, President of Research and Early Development of Celgene Corporation.

Dr. Vessey brings significant drug development capabilities to the Juno Board. Before joining Celgene in January 2015, Dr. Vessey was Senior Vice President of Early Development and Discovery Sciences at Merck and had numerous roles of increasing responsibility at GlaxoSmithKline in drug discovery, experimental medicine, and early clinical development of therapeutics for respiratory and immune diseases.

“Rupert has tremendous knowledge in immunology and experience in both drug development and building an efficient, world class research organization that will be invaluable during this phase of growth at Juno,” said Hans Bishop, Juno’s President and CEO. “Our collaboration with Celgene is an important component of our business, and we are pleased to have Rupert’s extensive skills added to our Board.”

“I believe engineered cell therapy will play an increasingly important role in our industry’s future, and I am excited to join Juno’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Vessey. “Celgene and Juno intend to lead this field and bring these potentially transformative therapies to patients around the world. I look forward to working with management and the rest of the Board to advance the pipeline and achieve these goals.”

Dr. Vessey will serve as Celgene’s designated appointee to the Juno Board. Tom Daniel, MD, joined the Juno Board of Directors in 2015 upon the closing of the Celgene / Juno collaboration agreement as the Celgene designated appointee. Dr. Daniel has agreed to remain on the Board as an independent director.

Dr. Vessey graduated from Oxford University with degrees in Physiological Sciences (MA), Clinical Medicine (BM BCh), and Molecular Immunology (DPhil). He is an elected Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians.

ABOUT JUNO

Juno Therapeutics is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Founded on the vision that the use of human cells as therapeutic entities will drive one of the next important phases in medicine, Juno is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on chimeric antigen receptor and high-affinity T cell receptor technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer. Juno is developing multiple cell-based product candidates to treat a variety of B-cell malignancies as well as solid tumors. Several product candidates have shown compelling clinical responses in clinical trials in refractory leukemia and lymphoma conducted to date. Juno's long-term aim is to leverage its cell-based platform to develop new product candidates that address a broader range of cancers and human diseases. Juno brings together innovative technologies from some of the world's leading research institutions, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Seattle Children's Research Institute (SCRI), the University of California, San Francisco, and The National Cancer Institute. Juno Therapeutics has an exclusive license to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patented technology for CD19-directed product candidates that use 4-1BB, which was developed by Dario Campana, Chihaya Imai, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Juno’s product candidate JCAR017 was developed in collaboration with SCRI and others.

ABOUT THE JUNO-CELGENE COLLABORATION

Celgene Corporation and Juno Therapeutics formed a collaboration in June 2015 under which the two companies will leverage T cell therapeutic strategies to develop treatments for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases with an initial focus on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies. In April 2016, Celgene exercised its option to develop and commercialize the Juno CD19 program outside North America and China.

