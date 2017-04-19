Juno (JUNO) Appoints Rupert Vessey To Board Of Directors

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO), a biopharmaceutical company
developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of
cancer, today announced it has appointed to its Board of Directors Dr.
Rupert Vessey, President of Research and Early Development of Celgene
Corporation.
Dr. Vessey brings significant drug development capabilities to the Juno
Board. Before joining Celgene in January 2015, Dr. Vessey was Senior
Vice President of Early Development and Discovery Sciences at Merck and
had numerous roles of increasing responsibility at GlaxoSmithKline in
drug discovery, experimental medicine, and early clinical development of
therapeutics for respiratory and immune diseases.
“Rupert has tremendous knowledge in immunology and experience in both
drug development and building an efficient, world class research
organization that will be invaluable during this phase of growth at
Juno,” said Hans Bishop, Juno’s President and CEO. “Our collaboration
with Celgene is an important component of our business, and we are
pleased to have Rupert’s extensive skills added to our Board.”
“I believe engineered cell therapy will play an increasingly important
role in our industry’s future, and I am excited to join Juno’s Board of
Directors,” said Dr. Vessey. “Celgene and Juno intend to lead this field
and bring these potentially transformative therapies to patients around
the world. I look forward to working with management and the rest of the
Board to advance the pipeline and achieve these goals.”
Dr. Vessey will serve as Celgene’s designated appointee to the Juno
Board. Tom Daniel, MD, joined the Juno Board of Directors in 2015 upon
the closing of the Celgene / Juno collaboration agreement as the Celgene
designated appointee. Dr. Daniel has agreed to remain on the Board as an
independent director.
Dr. Vessey graduated from Oxford University with degrees in
Physiological Sciences (MA), Clinical Medicine (BM BCh), and Molecular
Immunology (DPhil). He is an elected Fellow of the Royal College of
Physicians.
ABOUT JUNO
Juno Therapeutics is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical
company focused on developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for
the treatment of cancer. Founded on the vision that the use of human
cells as therapeutic entities will drive one of the next important
phases in medicine, Juno is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies
based on chimeric antigen receptor and high-affinity T cell receptor
technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill
cancer. Juno is developing multiple cell-based product candidates to
treat a variety of B-cell malignancies as well as solid tumors. Several
product candidates have shown compelling clinical responses in clinical
trials in refractory leukemia and lymphoma conducted to date. Juno's
long-term aim is to leverage its cell-based platform to develop new
product candidates that address a broader range of cancers and human
diseases. Juno brings together innovative technologies from some of the
world's leading research institutions, including the Fred Hutchinson
Cancer Research Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Seattle
Children's Research Institute (SCRI), the University of California, San
Francisco, and The National Cancer Institute. Juno Therapeutics has an
exclusive license to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patented
technology for CD19-directed product candidates that use 4-1BB, which
was developed by Dario Campana, Chihaya Imai, and St. Jude
Children’s Research Hospital. Juno’s product candidate JCAR017 was
developed in collaboration with SCRI and others.
ABOUT THE JUNO-CELGENE COLLABORATION
Celgene Corporation and Juno Therapeutics formed a collaboration in June
2015 under which the two companies will leverage T cell therapeutic
strategies to develop treatments for patients with cancer and autoimmune
diseases with an initial focus on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T
cell receptor (TCR) technologies. In April 2016, Celgene exercised its
option to develop and commercialize the Juno CD19 program outside North
America and China.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section
27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding Juno’s mission,
progress, and business plans, and the potential of the collaboration
between Juno and Celgene. Forward-looking statements are subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from such forward-looking statements, and reported results
should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks
associated with: the success, cost, and timing of Juno's product
development activities and clinical trials; Juno's ability to obtain
regulatory approval for and to commercialize its product candidates;
Juno's ability to establish a commercially-viable manufacturing process
and manufacturing infrastructure; regulatory requirements and regulatory
developments; success of Juno's competitors with respect to competing
treatments and technologies; Juno's dependence on third-party
collaborators and other contractors in Juno's research and development
activities, including for the conduct of clinical trials and the
manufacture of Juno's product candidates; Juno's dependence
on Celgene for the development and commercialization outside of North
America and China of Juno’s CD19 product candidates and any other
product candidates for which Celgene exercises an option; Juno’s
dependence on JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, over which Juno does
not exercise complete control, for the development and commercialization
of product candidates in China; Juno's ability to obtain, maintain, or
protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates;
amongst others. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these
forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Juno's business
in general, see Juno's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2017 and Juno’s other
periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Juno
disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.