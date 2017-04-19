The National Center For Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) Awards ABL A 5-Year Therapeutic Development And Manufacturing Contract

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABL, Inc. (ABL), a global contract research and manufacturing
organization to the U.S. Government and biopharmaceutical industry, is
pleased to announce the award of contract #HHSN271201700010I from the
National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), part of
the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to provide “Contract Research
Organization support for drug substance development and manufacture.”
The contract is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract task
order-based contract.
ABL will provide the Division of Pre-Clinical Innovation (DPI) at NCATS
with a wide range of development and chemistry, manufacturing and
control support services to advance promising therapeutics into clinical
testing. This support will utilize ABL’s in-house translational
research and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)
capabilities for biologic protein and virus vector product
development. Product types that may be developed under the program
include recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies,
vaccines, plasmids, small molecules and cellular therapeutics.
ABL has partnered with NIH product development teams on several
multidisciplinary manufacturing contracts, resulting in over 100
manufacturing task orders targeting process development and GMP
production of early phase candidates. ABL teams are tightly integrated
across all aspects of product development to efficiently advance new
concepts in therapeutic design into the clinic through structured
planning, feasibility, risk mitigation and execution.
“We are pleased to be awarded this product development contract in
support of NCATS scientists’ efforts to accelerate therapeutics into the
clinic. ABL has a comprehensive array of translational research and GMP
resources to support DPI drug development programs,” stated Dr. Thomas
VanCott, ABL’s President and CEO.
Ms. Beth Tebeau, Vice President of ABL Manufacturing said, “We have a
wealth of experience working on therapeutic development projects, using
diverse platforms at various stages of development. ABL is well adept in
addressing the complex technical issues often encountered in biological
drug development and meeting the highest industry and regulatory
standards."
About ABL
ABL, Inc. is a global biomedical contract research and manufacturing
organization dedicated to advancing therapeutics, vaccines and other
biologic products. ABL maintains U.S. and European immunological and
molecular laboratories to support preclinical and GCLP clinical sample
processing and testing. Additionally, with GMP facilities meeting U.S.
and European regulatory standards, ABL’s manufacturing services include
process and assay development, cGMP biologics manufacturing of bulk drug
substance, cGMP aseptic fill and finish of drug product, and QC
analytics. ABL is a part of the Institut Mérieux, a group of companies
dedicated to developing translational science for better patient care
globally.
