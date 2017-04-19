Crown Bioscience Launches E-Commerce Platform To Commercialize Its Life Science Products

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research, has launched an e-commerce platform to support the commercialization of its Life Science products.



The launch follows the recent expansion of CrownBio’s Life Science division and answers the need to accommodate an increasing demand for the Company’s products.

CrownBio’s clients will now be able to purchase hundreds of products online across a portfolio consisting of: antibodies for in vivo and in vitro studies, recombinant proteins and cell lines, immune checkpoint antibodies, and tumor tissue microarrays.

This digital tool facilitates and accelerates clients’ ordering, enabling them to create online accounts to track the history of their previous orders, save and share quotations for pending approval, and conveniently process transactions.

“We have created a digital user-friendly experience. Our platform has been updated to meet client expectations and provide an improved opportunity to purchase and deliver products online at CrownBio,” commented Debby Saunders, Executive Director of Life Science Development at CrownBio.

“We remain impressed by the incredible growth and development of every division at CrownBio,” stated Laurie Heilmann, SVP of Global Strategy, Marketing and Business Development. “In the Life Science sector, I am pleased we could successfully pivot CrownBio digital engagement efforts with the development of the e-commerce platform, which will ensure a client friendly, efficient experience to purchasing our products.”

CrownBio’s online shop can be accessed from the company website at this link https://www.crownbio.com/shop.

For more information on CrownBio’s commitment to furthering the field of oncology and metabolic disease drug discovery, visit https://www.crownbio.com.

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

