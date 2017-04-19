Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Schedules Call To Review First Quarter 2017 Results For May 3rd

TUCSON, Ariz., April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. announced today it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 to discuss its first quarter 2017 financial results and commercial progress.



President and Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Mehren, joined by Steve Reichling, Chief Financial Officer, will review financial results at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Conference Call

To participate in the conference call, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter the conference ID: 3295266.

International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (international) using access code 10105794 until May 17, 2017.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AXDX), is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenge of antibiotic resistance and healthcare-associated infections. The company's Accelerate Pheno™ system and Accelerate PhenoTest™ BC kit were recently cleared by the FDA for antimicrobial susceptibility testing direct from positive blood culture samples. The solution leverages proprietary molecular identification methods and morphokinetic cellular analysis (MCA) to provide minimum inhibitory concentrations for a range of applicable antibiotics. The fully-automated system is designed to eliminate the lengthy culture and sample preparation steps required prior to antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Recent market studies suggest the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than conventional methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection, dosage, and infusion strategy specific to the individual patient and their infection.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, about our projections as to when certain key business milestones may be achieved, the potential of our products or technology, the growth of the market, our estimates as to the size of our market opportunity and potential pricing, our competitive position and estimates of time reduction to results, and our future development plans and growth strategy. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2017, and in any other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

