Mainstay Medical (MSTY.PA) To Present At The MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit: Dublin 2017
4/19/2017 8:16:06 AM
Dublin – Ireland, 19 April 2017 – Mainstay Medical International plc (“Mainstay” or the “Company”, Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA and ESM of the Irish Stock Exchange: MSTY.IE), a medical device company focused on bringing to market ReActiv8®, an implantable restorative neurostimulation system to treat disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (“CLBP”), announces that Chief Executive Officer, Peter Crosby, will present at the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit: Dublin 2017, at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin, Ireland on 26th April, 2017 from 15.35-15.45 BST.
If you would like to meet with Mainstay management at or around this event, please contact the event organizers or investor-relations@mainstay-medical.com.
About Mainstay
Mainstay is a medical device company focused on bringing to market an innovative implantable restorative neurostimulation system, ReActiv8®, for people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. It has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia and Germany, and its ordinary shares are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (MSTY.PA) and the ESM of the Irish Stock Exchange (MSTY.IE).
About Chronic Low Back Pain
One of the recognised root causes of CLBP is impaired control by the nervous system of the muscles that dynamically stabilise the spine in the low back, and an unstable spine can lead to back pain. ReActiv8 is designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for contracting these muscles and thereby help to restore muscle control and improve dynamic spine stability, allowing the body to recover from CLBP.
People with CLBP usually have a greatly reduced quality of life and score significantly higher on scales for pain, disability, depression, anxiety and sleep disorders. Their pain and disability can persist despite the best available medical treatments, and only a small percentage of cases result from an identified pathological condition or anatomical defect that may be correctable with spine surgery. Their ability to work or be productive is seriously affected by the condition and the resulting days lost from work, disability benefits and health resource utilisation put a significant burden on individuals, families, communities, industry and governments.
Further information can be found at www.mainstay-medical.com
