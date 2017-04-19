Myriad Genetics (MYGN) To Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter 2017 Financial Results On May 2, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) today announced that it will hold its fiscal third-quarter 2017 sales and earnings conference call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. During the call, Mark C. Capone, president and CEO and Bryan Riggsbee, CFO, will provide an overview of Myriad’s financial performance for the fiscal third-quarter and provide a business update.



To listen to the call, interested parties in the United States may dial 888-225-2744 or +1 303-223-2690 for international callers. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 21849837. The conference call also will be available through a live webcast and a slide presentation pertaining to the earnings call will also be available under the investor section of our website at www.myriad.com. A replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call for seven days and may be accessed by dialing 800-633-8284 within the United States or +1 402-977-9140 for international callers and entering reservation number 21849837.

