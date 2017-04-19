|
Detact Diagnostics Receives €2.1 Million Investment From NOM Finance
4/19/2017 8:12:08 AM
Investment to further Develop its fast Bacterial Activity Test
The funding will support development of an innovative and patented technology platform for fast detection of bacterial activity
GRONINGEN — Detact Diagnostics today announced the continued investment of €2.1M from Investment group NOM Finance for the further development of its innovative and patented technological platform that can detect enzymatic (bacterial) activity in just 30 seconds, which can reduce the likelihood of an outbreak and will improve safety of patients and food.
One of the largest and most serious threats for patients in hospitals is developing a Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI). International surveys and studies consistently confirm that most near-patient surfaces are not being cleaned in accordance with existing hospital policies. Carling and Bartley conclude in a 2010 evaluation of cleaning standards in US healthcare environments - ‘Only 34% of near-patient surfaces are actually clean’. Their critical analysis is supported by a 2013 survey from the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control among 30 countries. The Centre claims that about 80.000 patients are infected by a HAI each day; building up to an estimated 3.2 million HAI-infected patients a year. Early detection and new high tech methods for microbiological monitoring will guarantee a reduction in the number of HAIs. This benefits patients, health institutions, and insurers.
“Designing new tests for monitoring and control of infections should decrease the number of HAIs, reduce hospital costs, and improve patient safety,” said Dr. Joost Gazendam, CEO of Detact Diagnostics. “Our innovative technology platform is fast, because it doesn't rely on an enrichment process. It detects contaminations below clinically-relevant levels and can be made as specific as required (from a single strain of C.Diff or Listeria, to an entire group like gram negatives or positives). “
Geert Buiter, Executive VP of Investment group NOM, the Netherlands said, “we were eager to invest in Detact, not only because of the worldwide problems it addresses with an innovative product, but also because of the intentions it has to collaborate with strategic partners in order to expedite the implementation of this concept in the international healthcare industry.”
There is currently no good way to evaluate the level of cleanliness.
The platform is a complete revolution from the current standard. Current bacterial tests need to grow bacteria to detect them. This usually occurs in an environment where they should not be in the first place. The Detact Diagnostics concept entirely eliminates this enrichment step, which cuts out 6-8 hours of waiting for results. The test result is clear after 30 seconds.
Additionally, where current hygiene tests only detect residual organic matter, the Detact Diagnostics concept detects actual bacterial activity.
The impact of detecting harmful bacterial activity on hospital surfaces or food spoiling enzymes in the food-processing industry (for instance in milk or cheese), on the spot, in just 30 seconds, is tremendous.
Joost Gazendam added: “ Our innovative technology does exactly that, and gives immediate visible feedback on cleanliness, making time-consuming and expensive laboratory tests unnecessary.”
Identifying bacterial presence ensures that immediate action can be taken in a more rapid and targeted manner. Detecting harmful bacteria with a quick-test in an operating room or ICU, but also in the food processing industry, would reduce the likelihood of an outbreak. Prevention is better than a cure.
About Detact Diagnostics
Detact Diagnostics is a Dutch based, privately owned company, founded in 2014, initially backed by informal investors, but since 2015 supported by a formal investor Investment Group NOM. Daily operations are performed by Joost Gazendam, CEO, and Tom de Poorter, COO.
About Investment group NOM
The investment and development agency for the Northern Netherlands, NOM, stimulates economic activity and the development of employment in the Northern Netherlands. NOM provides risk-bearing capital, offers assistance with location selection, promotes investment and initiates projects that increase the competitive strength of businesses in the region. The emphasis is on innovative companies with a transregional character.
For more information please visit Detact Diagnostics website at www.detactdiagnostics.com or send additional inquiries to tom.depoorter@detactdiagnostics.com.
