Life Spine Grabs FDA Clearance of PLATEAU-C Ti Cervical Spacer System

HUNTLEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given 510(k) market clearance to the PLATEAU-C Ti Cervical Spacer System.

PLATEAU-C Ti joins Life Spine’s extensive portfolio of 62 product lines cleared by the FDA. The system offers Life Spine’s proprietary titanium surface technology, OSSEO-LOC™, which is an innovative surface technology that helps create an environment for potential bone growth. Additionally, in comparison to its PEEK counter-part, PLATEAU-C Ti offers additional graft windows for increased visibility in-situ and bone graft containment.

“The new PLATEAU-C Ti with OSSEO-LOC surface technology makes a great addition to an already robust interbody portfolio which includes PEEK, titanium, expandable and stand-alone technologies. As one of the fastest-growing, most innovative companies in our space it is important to our surgeons and patients that we continue to advance the cutting edge of technology,” said Mariusz Knap, Vice President of Marketing for Life Spine.

PLATEAU-C Ti entered a Full Market Release on April 3, 2017.

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com.

Life Spine is a registered trademark.