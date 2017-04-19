Lifetrack Medical Nabs FDA Nod for Next Generation PACS for Distributed Radiology

MANILA, Philippines, April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifetrack Medical Systems Inc. today announced US FDA approval of its Lifesys PACS, the first 4th generation PACS enabling truly distributed radiology for better healthcare.

Already deployed in Southeast Asia and South Asia, Lifetrack's patented platform is extending the reach of high quality medicine by greatly simplifying and speeding deployment of digital radiology, all while significantly reducing costs, and solving the greatest challenges of bringing high quality diagnostic reporting to large underserved populations.

"With this important milestone of US FDA approval, we're very pleased to now be introducing our Lifesys RIS/PACS solution to US hospitals, clinics and imaging centers," says Dr. Eric Schulze MD PhD, Lifetrack's founder and CEO, and pioneer of distributed radiology. "We've already seen how our platform enables very rapid turnaround times of structured comprehensive diagnostic reports which radiologists and medical providers alike appreciate and with patients being the ultimately beneficiary."

The Lifesys platform, built applying Lifetrack's SEPI principle of "Simple, Elegant, Powerful, yet Intuitive", features unique and patented RadNav technology, which serves a guidance system to radiologists through its integrated decision support system and active templates.

Customers of the Lifesys platform report that they're able to produce comprehensive and accurate reports consistently with turnaround times under fifteen minutes, even on complex cases. Patients benefit from better more comprehensive reports leading to more rapid and effective treatment.

Lifetrack Medical Systems is the leader in distributed radiology solutions, engineered for both emerging and developed market needs. It's distributed onsite-cloud-and-browser based platform, LifeSys RIS/PACS, features patented RadNav technology, which enables radiologists to produce consistent, comprehensive, high-quality diagnostic reports with rapid turnaround for better patient care. Already widely deployed in Southeast Asia and South Asia, Lifesys is now rolling out in the USA and other global markets.

