Recipharm AB Publishes Annual Report 2016
4/19/2017 7:56:30 AM
Recipharm publishes today its 2016 Annual report. The report summarises the business and highlights for 2016 and gives insights into the company’s strategy.
“We made significant progress on our strategic commitments during the year – including the expansion of our geographic footprint beyond our strong European base, and building on our public listing in 2014 to leverage international investment” says CEO Thomas Eldered in his statement.
The report is attached through the link at the end of the press release and it is also presented on www.recipharm.com.
To order a printed copy, please send an email with your name and address to ir@recipharm.com.
About Recipharm
Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry employing around 5 000 employees. Recipharm offers manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, production of clinical trial material and APIs, and pharmaceutical product development. Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products to customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. Recipharm’s turnover is approximately SEK 5.3 billion and the company operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Recipharm B-share (RECI B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
