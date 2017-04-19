ulrich medical USA, Inc. Triples U.S. Spine Business

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing musculoskeletal implant technologies in the United States, today reported full year 2016 financial results with a 15% top line revenue increase for the year ending December 31, 2016 and a 20% growth in EBITDA for the same period.

"In 2010, we announced that we were changing our commercial structure and diversifying our U.S. spine trauma business by entering the degenerative spine market segment. Since that time, we have tripled our revenue, added eleven new FDA-cleared implants to our product portfolio, and we have increased our annual U.S. case numbers by 247%," said Erika Laskey, Chief Commercial Officer, ulrich medical USA. "Over 50% of our revenue is now done outside of the corpectomy space and we have also just delivered six consecutive years of explosive growth with a 6-year 18% revenue CAGR and 26% EBITDA CAGR."

"We are extremely proud of our performance in the U.S. market and we are exceptionally grateful to our customers for their support," said Hans Stover, President and Chief Executive Officer, ulrich medical USA. "As we continue to thrive in our 105th year as a privately held, family-owned and operated company, we are well positioned to continue to bring our technically-advanced products to the market for the benefit of both patients and surgeons who prefer best-in-class spinal implant technologies."

