GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Schedules First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call For May 2, 2017



4/19/2017 7:18:26 AM

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Management will hold a conference call to review the Company's financial performance starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. website at www.genmarkdx.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5847 (US/Canada) or (253) 237-1154 (International) and use the conference ID number 51141106 approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

ABOUT GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems that detect and measure DNA and RNA targets to diagnose disease and optimize patient treatment. Utilizing GenMark’s proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark’s eSensor XT-8® system is designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with a compact, easy-to-use workstation and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. The eSensor detection technology is also incorporated into GenMark’s sample-to-answer system, ePlex®. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.
Hany Massarany, 760-448-4325
President/Chief Executive Officer


