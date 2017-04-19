Egaceutical Corporation Demonstrates Human Age Reversal, Patent Is Pending

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first international patent application for human age reversal has just been published by the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The patent application, PCT/US2016/055173, is called “RESETTING BIOLOGICAL PATHWAYS FOR DEFENDING AGAINST AND REPAIRING DETERIORATION FROM HUMAN AGING” and the inventor is Joel T. Huizenga of Egaceutical Corporation from La Jolla, California.

An example in the patent demonstrates age reversal in humans with a triple therapy called EGA® (age spelled backwards) from Egaceutical Corporation. The triple therapy incorporates knowledge from ten leading theories of aging to allow EGA® to physically control three major pathways in cellular biology resulting in the turning on and keeping on of pattern-recognition and sensing enzymes called sirtuins. Humans have 7 varieties of sirtuins. The three pathways controlled by EGA® include 1) an energy-sensing pathway that senses low energy from NAD+ (as well as NAD+ removal by CD-38) and cAMP; 2) a methylation pathway that also regulates RNA transcription (the turning on of DNA, also called epigenetics); and 3) the reduction/oxidation pathways (REDOX) that are sensed by sulphur-containing thiol groups of proteins.

Previous research in mice at Washington University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School has shown sirtuins are turned on by NAD+ (ingestion of the NAD+ precursor nicotinamide mononucleotide, NMN, that turns into NAD+). Early Egaceutical research showed NAD+ can turn on sirtuins in humans, but sirtuins, even with available NAD+, can be turned off by cellular feedback loops. This patent solves that problem of human repair being turned off, and also solves the problem of NAD+ and NMN being degraded by the enzyme CD-38. CD-38 increases with age, causing NAD+ to decrease with age. Triple therapy (EGA®) turns on sirtuins and keeps the human feedback loops from turning sirtuins off, as well as keeping CD-38 off, so that CD-38 does not degrade NAD+ and NMN before they can be used to power repair.

Aging is the accumulated cellular damage over time that is unrepaired. Cellular damage increases exponentially after puberty. Sirtuin enzymes are normally turned off because evolution designed our cells to be very energy efficient. In evolution, our ancestors were not able to get all the energy from food they would have benefited from and evolution did not allocate energy to keep on cellular repair sufficiently to prevent aging.

The patent creates a “Unified Theory of Aging” from 10 Theories of Aging. The theories are:

Metchnikoff’s Hypothesis of Aging (Metchnikoff E., 1901)

Rate of Living Theory of Aging (Rubner M., 1908; Pearl R., 1928)

The Calorie Restriction Theory of Aging (McCay C., 1935)

The Free Radical Theory of Aging (Harmon D., 1956)

The Somatic Mutation Theory of Aging (Szilard L., 1959)

The Methylation Theory of Aging (Vanyushin B., 1967)

Disposable Soma Theory of Aging (Kirkwood T. and Rose M., 1991)

Inflammaging Theory of Aging (Franceschi C., 2007)

Retrotransposon Theory of Aging (Laurent G., 2010)

Redox Stress Hypothesis of Aging (Sohal R., 2012)

The initial Egaceutical study showed reversal of biological age with EGA® in 12 human males from age 46 to 66 with no negative side effects. The three compounds in the patented EGA® are natural components of human cells, and because “aging” is not classified as a disease by the FDA, Egaceutical Corporation does not need FDA approval to market EGA® for human age reversal, and EGA® will therefore be available to consumers within the coming months.

In addition to the youthful feelings in the treated individuals, proof of biological age reversal comes from the changes (decreases) in molecular biological markers (examples: IL-6 and TNF-alpha) that Egaceutical Corporation found in study subjects that took EGA®. Previous large scientific human studies by others had determined that these markers are predictive of life span (how long a human individual will live) and health span (how physically and mentally healthy that life will be). Age is the main cause of the “diseases of aging” (heart disease, stroke, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.); thus EGA® is predicted to eliminate the onset of these diseases. Three out of the twelve males in the initial study had arthritis, which was eliminated once they were on EGA®. The pharmaceutical market for arthritis alone is $30 billion per year.

A larger double-blind, placebo-controlled study for EGA® is now being planned by the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine for the benefit of the scientific and medical community. Egaceutical Corporation is presently raising $25 million to fund this study.

The estimated yearly markets impacted by this patent in US dollars are:

Aging $191.7 billion, Heart disease $55 billion, Stroke $28.3 billion, Neurogenerative disease $25.1 billion, Diabetes $55.3 billion, Cancer $100 billion, Respiratory $25 billion, Autoimmune disease $55.6 billion, Inflammation disease $85.9 billion, Total estimate $621.9 billion

For more information on Egaceutical’s PCT patent application see: https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/docservicepdf_pct/id00000037440163/PAMPH/WO2017062311.pdf

For more information on EGA® and developments in this age reversal field see www.egaceutical.com.