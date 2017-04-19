Owlstone Medical And Mayo Clinic Collaborate To Develop Pre-Endoscopic Test To Improve Effectiveness Of Colonoscopy

Pilot study demonstrates FAIMS technology is able to detect patients
inadequately prepped prior to colonoscopy with 100% sensitivity
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlstone Medical, a diagnostics company developing a breathalyzer for
disease, today announced it has entered into collaboration with Mayo
Clinic, the leading US non-profit medical practice, education, and
medical research group. The company’s FAIMS technology is being used in
a clinical trial to evaluate its performance as a rapid, point-of-care
test to non-invasively assess the adequacy of bowel preparation prior to
colonoscopy.
Colonoscopies are one of the most common gastrointestinal endoscopic
procedures with approximately 14 million procedures performed annually
in the USA. It is estimated that up to a quarter of these procedures
have inadequate bowel preparation, resulting in the need for repeat
colonoscopies or increasing the risk that diagnosis of disease, such as
colorectal cancer, will be missed.
In a pilot study, volatile organic compound (VOC) biomarkers emitted
from pre-procedural stool samples were captured and analyzed using
Owlstone Medical’s ATLAS Headspace Sampler and Lonestar VOC Analyzer, a
Field Asymmetric Ion Mobility Spectrometer (FAIMS) sensor platform.
Results demonstrated that the company’s technology is able to rapidly
and effectively identify patients inadequately prepped for colonoscopy
with 100% sensitivity and 80% specificity.
Following the successful pilot study, Mayo Clinic and Owlstone Medical
have embarked on a larger clinical trial under the guidance of
gastroenterologists, Liam Zakko, M.D. and Kenneth Wang, M.D. The trial
aims to evaluate FAIMS technology as a pre-endoscopic test to ensure
that colonoscopies are only performed when patients are adequately
prepped, thus reducing the number of unsuccessful colonoscopy procedures
and enabling disease such as colorectal cancer to be diagnosed more
effectively. The results of the pilot study are to be presented at Digestive
Disease Week 2017 in Chicago on 6-9 May 2017.
Billy Boyle, co-founder and CEO at Owlstone Medical, said: “It is
a privilege to be working with one of the leading cancer centers in the
US and to have achieved such promising results from our initial pilot
study together. The work not only validates our technology for use in
clinical practice but also demonstrates its scope for wide medical
application using other biospecimens in addition to breath.”
To find out more about Owlstone Medical visit: www.owlstonemedical.com
Zyme Communications
Sarah Jeffery, +44 (0)7771 730 919
sarah.jeffery@zymecommunications.com