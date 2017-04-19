Eli Lilly (LLY) New Report Reveals Little Progress On 2014 WHO Psoriasis Recommendations

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) challenges policymakers and healthcare professionals to address the burden of psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune disease of the skin that affects 125 million people worldwide. This report benchmarks progress in Canada and countries across Europe since the 2014 World Health Organization (WHO) Resolution, which called for global action to improve quality of life for people living with the disease.1,2,3,4

The report, ‘Encouraging policy action to address the psoriasis challenge’, sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, identifies psoriasis awareness, diagnosis, treatment and support as critical areas for improvement. Findings also highlight inequality in access to support and effective treatment for those living with psoriasis. The report details ways the psoriasis community can help meet this challenge and ease the burden on both patients and the healthcare system.1

Based upon insights from leading experts in academia, the medical profession, patients and patient associations across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Canada, the report concludes that more government action is needed to address the challenges of psoriasis, including the negative physical and mental health strain of the disease, as well as the growing economic impact.1

Each country was benchmarked on the effectiveness of their psoriasis policies and guidelines, including adherence to WHO recommendations.1

“We know that psoriasis management to a great extent depends on national healthcare systems. Some countries have well-established, well-functioning healthcare systems with adequate resources to help all patients. In other countries, this might not be the case. That’s why we strongly urge national governments to prioritize their healthcare system and set up a national advocacy plan on psoriasis. Steps like these are essential to start improving life quality for people with psoriasis across the world.” Said Lars Ettarp, President of the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations IFPA.

Erin Huntington, VP of International Corporate Affairs at Lilly said: “Despite the WHO calling for worldwide action in 2014, much more clearly needs to be done across Europe and Canada to improve quality of life for those affected by psoriasis. We hope that this new report will help draw attention to this debilitating condition, and encourage debate and action by policymakers, academics, medical practitioners and patient advocates. We look forward to playing our part.”

Notes to Editors:

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune disease that affects the skin. It occurs when the immune system sends out faulty signals that speed up the growth cycle of skin cells. Psoriasis affects approximately 125 million people worldwide,4 approximately 20 percent of whom have moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.5 Psoriasis can occur on any part of the body and is associated with other serious health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and some cancers.5,6 The most common form of psoriasis, plaque psoriasis, appears as raised, red patches covered with a silvery white build-up of dead skin cells.5

About the report1

‘Encouraging policy action to address the psoriasis challenge’ is a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company. In August-October 2016, The EIU conducted interviews with 19 leading experts in academia, the medical profession, patients and patient associations, across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Canada.

Methodology1

The countries in the report were assessed using a scorecard framework developed by The EIU. This framework assesses countries’ efforts to follow national or European recommendations to improve the care of people living with psoriasis. As a starting point, The EIU used psoriasis policy recommendations from the WHO and complemented them with data from other relevant sources to create an assessment framework. The framework scores countries on their level of support for people with psoriasis by considering policy across all the areas relevant to improving care for people living with psoriasis. These areas are: access to professional medical care; access to treatment; national patient registry for psoriasis; activities to build awareness; diagnosis, monitoring and treatment guidelines; measurement of clinical indicators; continuum of care; side-effects of treatment; patient-centred care; workforce capacity; education and training on disease; quality measures; coordinated and integrated care; individualized/personalized treatment; patient education; psychological support; discrimination; the role of patient associations and advocacy groups.

About the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)7

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is a world leader in research and analysis, with nearly 70 years’ experience. Part of The Economist Group, the sister company to The Economist newspaper, their work is independent and impartial. More information can be found at www.eiu.com or www.twitter.com/theeiu.

About the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations8

The International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) is a non-profit organization made up of national and regional psoriasis associations from around the world.

IFPA strives to be the global psoriasis advocacy organization. Its goals are to empower IFPA’s members, improve living conditions for patients, raise awareness of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis and cooperate with fellow stakeholders. Since its founding in 1971, IFPA has continuously sought to resolve the challenges facing the international psoriasis community.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high quality medicines that meet people’s needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and contribute to our communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

About Eli Lilly Canada Inc.

Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially-available insulin. Lilly Canada now employs 598 people across the country, working in the areas of oncology, diabetes, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration, and pain. To learn more about Lilly Canada, please visit us at www.lilly.ca.

