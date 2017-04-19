Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Host Conference Call On May 8 At 4:30 P.M. ET To Discuss Financial Results For Its Fiscal Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ENTA), a research and
development-focused biotechnology company dedicated to creating small
molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced
that it plans to report its financial results for its fiscal second
quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the U.S. markets close on May 8,
2017. Enanta management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to
discuss these results and provide an update on Enanta’s research and
development pipeline.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
To participate in the live conference call, please dial (855) 840-0595
in the U.S. or (518) 444-4814 for international callers. A replay of the
conference call will be available starting at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Eastern time on May 8, 2017, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on May 12,
2017 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for
international callers. The passcode for both the live call and the
replay is 6851190. A live audio webcast of the call and replay can be
accessed by visiting the “Calendar of Events” section on the “Investors”
page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com.
About Enanta
Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a research and development-focused
biotechnology company that uses its robust chemistry-driven approach and
drug discovery capabilities to create small molecule drugs for viral
infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts
are currently focused on the following disease targets: non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory
syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).
Enanta has discovered novel protease inhibitors for use against the
hepatitis C virus (HCV). These protease inhibitors, developed through
Enanta’s collaboration with AbbVie, include paritaprevir, part of
AbbVie’s currently marketed HCV regimens, and glecaprevir (ABT-493),
Enanta’s second protease inhibitor product, which AbbVie is developing
as part of its investigational, pan-genotypic HCV regimen of
glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) now in registration in the U.S., the E.U.
and Japan. Royalties and any further milestone payments from this
collaboration will provide additional funding for Enanta’s earlier
development programs, including its Phase 1 FXR agonist program for
NASH/PBC, and its preclinical programs for HBV and RSV. Please visit www.enanta.com
for more information on Enanta’s programs and pipeline.