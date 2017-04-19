Exelixis (EXEL) To Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On Monday, May 1, 2017

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) announced today that its first quarter
2017 financial results will be released on Monday, May 1, 2017 after the
markets close. At 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT, Exelixis management
will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a general
business update. The conference call will be accessible via the Internet
from the company’s website.
To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com
and proceed to the Event Calendar page under Investors & Media. Please
connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the
conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that
may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call
(855) 793-2457 (domestic) or (631) 485-4921 (international) and provide
the conference call passcode 3901622 to join by phone.
A telephone replay will be available until 8:00 p.m. EDT on May 3, 2017.
Access numbers for the telephone replay are: 855-859-2056 (domestic) and
404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 3901622. A webcast replay
will also be archived on www.exelixis.com
for one year.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a biopharmaceutical company committed
to the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to
improve care and outcomes for people with cancer. Since its founding in
1994, three products discovered at Exelixis have progressed through
clinical development, received regulatory approval, and entered the
marketplace. Two are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple
tyrosine kinases including MET, AXL and VEGF receptors: CABOMETYX™
tablets approved for previously treated advanced kidney cancer and
COMETRIQ® capsules approved for progressive, metastatic
medullary thyroid cancer. The third product, COTELLIC®, is a
formulation of cobimetinib, a selective inhibitor of MEK, is marketed
under a collaboration with Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), and
is approved as part of a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma.
Both cabozantinib and cobimetinib have shown potential in a variety of
forms of cancer and are the subjects of broad clinical development
programs. For more information on Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com
or follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter.
Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered
U.S. trademarks, and CABOMETYX is a U.S. trademark.