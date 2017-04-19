Exelixis (EXEL) To Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On Monday, May 1, 2017

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) announced today that its first quarter 2017 financial results will be released on Monday, May 1, 2017 after the markets close. At 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT, Exelixis management will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be accessible via the Internet from the company’s website.

To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the Event Calendar page under Investors & Media. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call (855) 793-2457 (domestic) or (631) 485-4921 (international) and provide the conference call passcode 3901622 to join by phone.

A telephone replay will be available until 8:00 p.m. EDT on May 3, 2017. Access numbers for the telephone replay are: 855-859-2056 (domestic) and 404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 3901622. A webcast replay will also be archived on www.exelixis.com for one year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to improve care and outcomes for people with cancer. Since its founding in 1994, three products discovered at Exelixis have progressed through clinical development, received regulatory approval, and entered the marketplace. Two are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases including MET, AXL and VEGF receptors: CABOMETYX™ tablets approved for previously treated advanced kidney cancer and COMETRIQ® capsules approved for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. The third product, COTELLIC®, is a formulation of cobimetinib, a selective inhibitor of MEK, is marketed under a collaboration with Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), and is approved as part of a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma. Both cabozantinib and cobimetinib have shown potential in a variety of forms of cancer and are the subjects of broad clinical development programs. For more information on Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com or follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks, and CABOMETYX is a U.S. trademark.