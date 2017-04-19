Lantheus Holdings To Host First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call On May 2, 2017 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lantheus
Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that
it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2017,
to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of
2017.
To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial
1-866-498-8390 (U.S. callers) or 1-678-509-7599 (international callers)
and provide passcode 3106344. A live audio webcast of the call also will
be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com.
A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investors section
of the Company’s website approximately two hours after completion of the
call and will be archived for 30 days.
About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Lantheus
Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
(“LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and
commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products.
LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the
echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for
(Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite®
(Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides
the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; and
Xenon (Xenon Xe 133 Gas), an inhaled radiopharmaceutical imaging agent
used to evaluate pulmonary function and for imaging the lungs. The
Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices
in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.
