Lantheus Holdings To Host First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call On May 2, 2017 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time



4/19/2017 6:48:56 AM

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2017.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-866-498-8390 (U.S. callers) or 1-678-509-7599 (international callers) and provide passcode 3106344. A live audio webcast of the call also will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (“LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon (Xenon Xe 133 Gas), an inhaled radiopharmaceutical imaging agent used to evaluate pulmonary function and for imaging the lungs. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Investors
Gary Santo, 978-671-8960
Head of Capital Markets & Investor Relations
or
Media
Meara Murphy, 978-671-8508
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


