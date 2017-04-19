Amgen (AMGN) Launches Neulasta (Pegfilgrastim) Onpro NARRATIVES

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced the launch of Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim) Onpro® NARRATIVES, an online media resource about the value of a cancer care team that provides comprehensive support for patients receiving strong chemotherapy. Intended to support conversations between cancer patients undergoing strong chemotherapy and their healthcare team about potential risk for infection due to a low white blood cell count, Neulasta Onpro NARRATIVES shares personal cancer stories as well as educational materials.

"Getting the breast cancer diagnosis was terrifying and unbelievable," said Natalie M., a breast cancer patient from Huntington Beach, Calif. "But once I got over the shock, I made sure I had the right team around me, including an oncologist and nursing staff I trusted to help guide me through my cancer journey."

After identifying Natalie was at risk for infection due to strong chemotherapy, her oncologist, Dr. John S. Link in Orange County, Calif., recommended she take Neulasta. When discussing options for Neulasta delivery, her nurse Linda Buck, MSN, ANP-C, OCN suggested Natalie try Neulasta Onpro because it could be applied the same day as her chemotherapy treatment and was designed to automatically deliver the dose of Neulasta the next day.1

On Neulasta Onpro NARRATIVES, Dr. Link and Nurse Buck share their personal experience working together to care for people going through strong chemotherapy and identify those who may be at risk for infection, and specifically describe how they cared for Natalie through her very personal cancer journey.

In addition to the personal stories, Neulasta Onpro NARRATIVES provides tips for initiating the important discussion between patients and their cancer care team, along with other educational resources. Resources on Neulasta Onpro NARRATIVES are intended to help raise awareness of the risk for infection due to strong chemotherapy and encourage patients to discuss the potential risk with their healthcare professional.

About Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim)

Neulasta is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. Neulasta is not indicated for the mobilization of peripheral blood progenitor cells for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

In a pivotal clinical trial, in patients with nonmyeloid malignancies undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia, treatment with Neulasta was shown to significantly reduce the incidence of febrile neutropenia.

Neulasta is administered by manual injection and is also available via the Neulasta® Onpro® kit, which was approved by the FDA in 2014 and includes a specially designed, single-use prefilled syringe co-packaged with an on-body injector for Neulasta.



For more information about Neulasta, visit www.Neulasta.com and www.NeulastaHCP.com.

Important Safety Information Regarding Neulasta®

Contraindication

Do not administer Neulasta® to patients with a history of serious allergic reactions to pegfilgrastim or filgrastim.

Splenic Rupture

Splenic rupture, including fatal cases, can occur following the administration of Neulasta®. Evaluate for an enlarged spleen or splenic rupture in patients who report left upper abdominal or shoulder pain after receiving Neulasta®.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) can occur in patients receiving Neulasta®. Evaluate patients who develop fever and lung infiltrates or respiratory distress after receiving Neulasta for ARDS. Discontinue Neulasta® in patients with ARDS.

Serious Allergic Reactions

Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, can occur in patients receiving Neulasta®. The majority of reported events occurred upon initial exposure. Allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, can recur within days after the discontinuation of initial anti-allergic treatment. Permanently discontinue Neulasta® in patients with serious allergic reactions.

Allergies to Acrylics

The on-body injector for Neulasta® uses acrylic adhesive. For patients who have reactions to acrylic adhesives, use of this product may result in a significant reaction.

Use in Patients with Sickle Cell Disorders

Severe sickle cell crises can occur in patients with sickle cell disorders receiving Neulasta®. Severe and sometimes fatal sickle cell crises can occur in patients with sickle cell disorders receiving filgrastim, the parent compound of pegfilgrastim.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis has been reported in patients receiving Neulasta®. The diagnoses were based upon azotemia, hematuria (microscopic and macroscopic), proteinuria, and renal biopsy. Generally, events of glomerulonephritis resolved after withdrawal of Neulasta®. If glomerulonephritis is suspected, evaluate for cause. If causality is likely, consider dose-reduction or interruption of Neulasta®.

Leukocytosis

White blood cell counts of 100 x 109/L or greater have been observed in patients receiving pegfilgrastim. Monitoring of CBCs during pegfilgrastim therapy is recommended.

Capillary Leak Syndrome

Capillary leak syndrome has been reported after granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) administration, including Neulasta®, and is characterized by hypotension, hypoalbuminemia, edema, and hemoconcentration. Episodes vary in frequency, severity and may be life-threatening if treatment is delayed. Patients who develop symptoms of capillary leak syndrome should be closely monitored and receive standard symptomatic treatment, which may include a need for intensive care.

Potential for Tumor Growth Stimulatory Effects on Malignant Cells

The granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) receptor, through which pegfilgrastim and filgrastim act, has been found on tumor cell lines. The possibility that pegfilgrastim acts as a growth factor for any tumor type, including myeloid malignancies and myelodysplasia, diseases for which pegfilgrastim is not approved, cannot be excluded.

The most common adverse reactions ( 5% difference in incidence) in placebo-controlled clinical trials are bone pain and pain in extremity.

Please see additional Neulasta® Safety Information, by visiting www.amgen.com/medpro/products.html.

Please see the Neulasta Full Prescribing Information by clicking here.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

About Amgen's Commitment to Oncology

Amgen Oncology is committed to helping patients take on some of the toughest cancers, such as those that have been resistant to drugs, those that progress rapidly through the body and those where limited treatment options exist. Amgen's supportive care treatments help patients combat certain side effects of strong chemotherapy, and our targeted medicines and immunotherapies focus on more than a dozen different malignancies, ranging from blood cancers to solid tumors. With decades of experience providing therapies for cancer patients, Amgen continues to grow its portfolio of innovative and biosimilar oncology medicines.

Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim) prescribing information, Amgen Inc., v20, 12/2016.

