Where Billionaire-Led Intrexon (XON) Could be in 10 Years
4/19/2017 6:45:16 AM
The stock may be down 32% since its IPO, but investors are still drawn to Intrexon for many reasons. Whether it's the company's budding potential in healthcare applications or its technology platform for controlling mosquitoes and agricultural pests without spraying a drop of insecticide. Or maybe the value created by the genetically enhanced fruit platform brings you in, while microbes that promise to convert natural gas into next-generation transportation fuels add more upside.
Whatever the reason, there's no denying the engineered biology conglomerate houses a collection of technology platforms with intriguing growth potential.
