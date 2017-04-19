Veeva Systems, Inc. Global Commercial & Medical Summit To Feature Seven Of The Top 10 Largest Pharmaceutical Companies And Leading Biotechs

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva
Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will host the 2017
Veeva Global Commercial & Medical Summit, the largest commercial
and medical affairs event in the life sciences industry, on May 7-9,
2017 in Philadelphia. The ninth annual event will feature speakers from
the world’s leading life sciences companies, including AstraZeneca, GSK,
Merck, and Pfizer, as well as Alex Azar, former president, Lilly USA,
and former deputy secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services.
Veeva Global Commercial & Medical Summit will highlight the latest
trends and best practices with more than 70 sessions on increasing sales
and marketing effectiveness, delivering greater value in customer
interactions, and driving improved efficiency in commercial operations.
More than 35 experts from leading life sciences companies are scheduled
to speak, including Galderma, Genentech, Ipsen, Novo Nordisk, Puma
Biotechnology, and Roche Diagnostics, among others.
Veeva founder and CEO, Peter Gassner, will open the event with a keynote
address on Monday, May 8. He will discuss the role of the industry cloud
in driving greater collaboration, insights, and digital transformation
across the life sciences industry.
Following Gassner, Alex Azar will participate in a fireside chat with
Veeva co-founder and president, Matt Wallach. Azar will share his
perspective on the changing U.S. healthcare landscape and its impact on
life sciences.
Paul Shawah, senior vice president of commercial cloud strategy at
Veeva, and Arno Sosna, general manager of Veeva CRM, will conclude the
event’s keynotes with an overview of Veeva’s continued innovation in Veeva
Commercial Cloud and the company’s product direction.
The 2017 Global Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit is sponsored by 26
leading services, technology, and agency partners. Platinum sponsors
include Accenture, AHM, Aktana, Mavens, PWC, Salesforce, and ZS
Associates. Gold sponsors include Axtria, C3i, CapGemini, Cognizant,
Deloitte, Eagle, HealthStar, Highpoint, Knipper, LPW Training,
Microsoft, Physician’s World, Qlik, Tangent 90, and Zephyr Health.
Agency sponsors include GSW, Intouch, Judge Technology, and PharmiWeb
Solutions.
Registration for the event is complimentary for Veeva customers and
invited guests. Learn more, register, and view the full agenda at veeva.com/events/commercial-summit.
