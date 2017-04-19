Veeva Systems, Inc. Global Commercial & Medical Summit To Feature Seven Of The Top 10 Largest Pharmaceutical Companies And Leading Biotechs

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will host the 2017 Veeva Global Commercial & Medical Summit, the largest commercial and medical affairs event in the life sciences industry, on May 7-9, 2017 in Philadelphia. The ninth annual event will feature speakers from the world’s leading life sciences companies, including AstraZeneca, GSK, Merck, and Pfizer, as well as Alex Azar, former president, Lilly USA, and former deputy secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Veeva Global Commercial & Medical Summit will highlight the latest trends and best practices with more than 70 sessions on increasing sales and marketing effectiveness, delivering greater value in customer interactions, and driving improved efficiency in commercial operations. More than 35 experts from leading life sciences companies are scheduled to speak, including Galderma, Genentech, Ipsen, Novo Nordisk, Puma Biotechnology, and Roche Diagnostics, among others.

Veeva founder and CEO, Peter Gassner, will open the event with a keynote address on Monday, May 8. He will discuss the role of the industry cloud in driving greater collaboration, insights, and digital transformation across the life sciences industry.

Following Gassner, Alex Azar will participate in a fireside chat with Veeva co-founder and president, Matt Wallach. Azar will share his perspective on the changing U.S. healthcare landscape and its impact on life sciences.

Paul Shawah, senior vice president of commercial cloud strategy at Veeva, and Arno Sosna, general manager of Veeva CRM, will conclude the event’s keynotes with an overview of Veeva’s continued innovation in Veeva Commercial Cloud and the company’s product direction.

The 2017 Global Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit is sponsored by 26 leading services, technology, and agency partners. Platinum sponsors include Accenture, AHM, Aktana, Mavens, PWC, Salesforce, and ZS Associates. Gold sponsors include Axtria, C3i, CapGemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Eagle, HealthStar, Highpoint, Knipper, LPW Training, Microsoft, Physician’s World, Qlik, Tangent 90, and Zephyr Health. Agency sponsors include GSW, Intouch, Judge Technology, and PharmiWeb Solutions.

Registration for the event is complimentary for Veeva customers and invited guests. Learn more, register, and view the full agenda at veeva.com/events/commercial-summit.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.