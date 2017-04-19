Gilead (GILD) To Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its first
quarter 2017 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 2, after
the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Gilead’s management will
host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for
the first quarter 2017 and provide a general business update.
The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the company’s Investors
page at www.gilead.com/investors.
Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the
start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software download that
may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call
1-877-359-9508 (U.S.) or 1-224-357-2393 (international) and dial the
conference ID 91219047 to access the call. Telephone replay will be
available approximately two hours after the call through 11:59 p.m.
Eastern Time, May 4, 2017. To access the replay, please call
1-855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and dial the
conference ID 91219047. The webcast will be archived on www.gilead.com
for one year.
About Gilead
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops
and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical
need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering
from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30
countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s
website at www.gilead.com,
follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs
at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Sung Lee, 650-524-7792 (Investor Relations)