Gilead (GILD) To Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its first quarter 2017 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 2, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Gilead’s management will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter 2017 and provide a general business update.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the company’s Investors page at www.gilead.com/investors. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call 1-877-359-9508 (U.S.) or 1-224-357-2393 (international) and dial the conference ID 91219047 to access the call. Telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, May 4, 2017. To access the replay, please call 1-855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and dial the conference ID 91219047. The webcast will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

About Gilead

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.