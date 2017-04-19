USGI Medical Appoints Carlos Babini as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- USGI Medical, Inc. (USGI), a cutting edge company dedicated to advancing incisionless, endoluminal procedures for weight loss, reflux and advanced therapeutic endoscopy, today announced the appointment of Carlos Babini as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Babini, a world-class commercialization expert, brings more than 25 years of successful leadership experience to USGI, with distinguished performance in both public and private sectors of medical device companies.

Mr. Babini previously served as Vice President of AirSeal® System Commercialization for CONMED Corporation (CONMED), and Chief Commercialization Officer at SurgiQuest, Inc. (SurgiQuest), a medical company offering surgical devices and equipment for laparoscopic and robotic surgical procedures, prior to being acquired by CONMED. Mr. Babini also served as President, International for Curon, Inc. and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of the medical segment of Vision Sciences Inc., and held various senior management positions at United States Surgical Corporation prior to its acquisition by Tyco, and subsequently by Medtronic.

"I am delighted to join USGI Medical at this critical time as the company continues to establish the Pose procedure as a credible option for clinicians who have patients seeking clinical assistance to achieve weight loss," said Mr. Babini. "This procedure has the potential to help millions of obese patients globally who have not been able to keep weight off through diet and exercise alone, and who may not be candidates for, nor able to undertake the possible risks associated with invasive bariatric surgery."

"I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. Babini during this initial period and in a very short time, already experienced positive momentum and engagement with the entire USGI team," said Scott Moonly, Executive Chairman of USGI, previous CEO. Also, Guy Nohra, member of the USGI Board of Directors, Managing Director, Alta Partners, stated, "We are most pleased to have Mr. Babini on board and the level of skill set and leadership know-how that he brings on board. It is clear that he is committed to excellence!"

Pose Procedure

The USGI-developed Pose procedure is performed endoscopically and can only be completed utilizing the g-Cath in combination with the Incisionless Operating Platform. Flexible instruments are passed through the mouth into the stomach. These instruments use tiny Snowshoe® suture anchor technology to make folds in the stomach to reduce the size of the stomach and help patients feel full faster with smaller portions of food. The procedure also helps prolong the feeling of fullness between meals so patients eat less, consume fewer calories and lose weight. The procedure is designed to help patients through the difficult beginning stages of change that are necessary to develop a healthy relationship with food and a new lifestyle approach to exercise. Patients most committed to change have the best results.

About USGI Medical

Headquartered in San Clemente, California, USGI Medical is committed to the development of incisionless technologies that enable physicians to perform procedures through the body's natural passageways. USGI Medical's Incisionless Operating Platform (IOP) consisting of the g-Cath EZ Delivery Catheter with Snowshoe® Suture Anchors, g-Prox® EZ, g-Lix and Transport® reduces the need for external abdominal incisions by providing physicians with the specialized tools necessary to perform minimally invasive procedures through a patient's mouth or other natural orifices. Notably, USGI has demonstrated the capability to reliably and durably fixate and plicate gastric tissue without an incision. Use of the body's natural orifices for performing minimally invasive procedures offers promise for less pain, shorter hospital stays, reduced risk of wound infection and no external scars and is rapidly becoming an option demanded by patients and healthcare providers. USGI offers surgeons and gastroenterologists the tools they need to offer millions of potential patients less invasive techniques including the Pose procedure the only longer-lasting incisionless hunger control procedure. Components of the IOP have U.S. 510(k) clearance and CE Mark. The g-Cath EZ Delivery Catheter with Snowshoe Suture Anchors used in the Pose procedure still waits for FDA clearance as a weight loss treatment.

FDA Caution Statement

The g-Cath has U.S. 510(k) clearance for tissue approximation in minimally invasive gastrointestinal procedures, e.g., fistula closure, perforation/leak closure and repair of dilated gastric tissue. However, as a treatment for obesity it is considered an investigational device in the United States and is thereby limited by Federal Law to investigational use for this application.

