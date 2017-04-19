Argentum And Allergan (AGN) Settle Patent Dispute Over RESTASIS

NEW YORK, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC, a generic pharmaceutical company, announced that it has reached a settlement and license agreement with Allergan, Inc. related to Argentum's generic version of RESTASIS® (0.05% cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion).

The agreement generally provides that Argentum may commence marketing its generic equivalent product sometime prior to the expiration of the patents covering RESTASIS®. The specific date on which Argentum may launch its generic product and other details concerning the settlement have not been disclosed.

RESTASIS® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentum-pharmaceuticals-and-allergan-settle-patent-dispute-over-restasis-300441302.html

SOURCE Argentum Pharmaceuticals