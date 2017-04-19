Synpromics Raises £5.2Million Of New Investment

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synpromics
Ltd, the leading synthetic promoter and gene control company, is
pleased to announce that it has completed a financing round of £5.2M.
Participants included existing investors Calculus Capital, the Scottish
Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise and private
shareholders.
Synpromics has grown rapidly over the past two years as it expanded its
portfolio of international customers. These include leading gene therapy
companies and multinational technology corporations, most recently GE
Healthcare.
The majority of the new investment will be used to further develop and
exemplify Synpromics proprietary PromPT™ synthetic promoter design
platform. PromPT™ enables the design of unique synthetic promoters which
give precise control of gene function in many areas of gene medicine
including gene therapy, cell therapy and gene editing. The Company is
also preparing to move into a larger, new purpose built, facility.
David Venables, CEO of Synpromics, commented “Since our last fundraising
round 18 months ago the business has grown rapidly as we’ve signed more
commercial partnerships with companies in the US and Europe. We see an
exciting opportunity to fund further rapid expansion of our business,
supported by our innovative science and novel capabilities.”
Alexandra Lindsay, Investment Director at Calculus Capital, added “We
have been delighted with the progress which Synpromics has made since we
made our first investment some 18 months ago. They have a very strong
team and the technology has been clearly validated through partnerships
with some of the world’s leading gene medicine companies.”
Kerry Sharp, Head of the Scottish Investment Bank, said “Having
supported Synpromics from an early stage it is great to see the progress
that has been achieved to develop and grow the business in the highly
dynamic synthetic biology industry. We look forward to continuing to
work with the company, both from an investment perspective and through
our account management support, to deliver its long term growth
ambition.”
Notes to Editors
About Synpromics
Synpromics is a private company focused on commercialising its
proprietary technology in the emerging field of synthetic biology by
developing customised synthetic promoters. The company has partnership
deals with a number of gene therapy companies including AGTC, Adverum,
and uniQure, and bioprocessing companies such as GE Healthcare and
Sartorius-Stedim Celca.
Synpromics’ technology gives biological researchers, developers and
manufacturers unprecedented control of gene expression through the
ability to create a comprehensive portfolio of man-made DNA regulatory
sequences.
Synthetic promoters are DNA sequences that do not exist in nature and
are designed to regulate the activity of genes, controlling a gene’s
ability to produce its own uniquely encoded protein. Currently, the
biotech industry largely relies on naturally occurring promoters to
drive protein production. However, natural promoters have evolved for
biological functions within the context of the organism in question, and
as such they were not purpose-designed for industrial or therapeutic
applications. The technology developed by Synpromics allows for the
design of synthetic promoters that are optimally tailored to drive gene
expression at the desired level and specificity. The technology platform
facilitates the creation of a large collection of distinct and relevant
synthetic promoters for a diverse array of applications
For more information see www.synpromics.com
About Calculus Capital
Calculus Capital is a specialist in creating and managing private equity
funds for individuals. A pioneer in the Enterprise Investment Scheme
(EIS) space, Calculus launched the UK’s first HMRC-approved EIS fund in
1999 and has gone on to launch 16 further funds and four VCT offers.
Calculus seeks capital appreciation from dynamic, established, private
UK companies across a multitude of sectors. Calculus prefers to invest
£2m-£5m per company. As at January 2017 it had over £130m of funds under
management.
Calculus Capital’s experienced investment team, diligent investment
process and ‘hands on’ approach have resulted in an impressive track
record of investment success. Calculus has won multiple awards including
‘Best EIS Fund Manager’ at the Growth Investor Awards 2016 and the EIS
Association’s ‘Fund Manager of the Year’ Award in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2011
and 2009.
Calculus Capital is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct
Authority.
http://www.calculuscapital.com/
About the Scottish Investment Bank
The Scottish
Investment Bank (SIB) is the investment arm of Scotland’s main
economic development agency, Scottish Enterprise, operating
Scotland-wide in partnership with Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It
manages a suite of co- investment funds including the Scottish
Co-investment Fund and the Scottish
Venture Fund, which are partly funded by the European Regional
Development Fund (ERDF), Renewable
Energy Investment Fund and the Scottish
Recycling Fund. SIB is the cornerstone investor in the
privately-managed Scottish
Loan Fund, managed by Maven Capital Partners and an investor in Epidarex
Capital’s life sciences fund. SIB’s investment funds support Scotland’s
SME funding market to ensure businesses with growth and export potential
have adequate access to growth capital. SIB also provide a team of Financial
Readiness specialists to help companies prepare for new investment
and access appropriate finance.