FDA's Shorten Review Time is a Bad Sign for Puma Biotech (PBYI)'s Controversial Cancer Drug



4/19/2017 6:20:24 AM

FDA cancer drug chieftain Rick Pazdur allotted five hours, or half a day, to review Puma Biotechnology's breast cancer drug neratinib at an advisory committee meeting scheduled for May 24.

If FDA history is a guide, an abbreviated turn in front of a panel of outside experts spells a bad outcome for Puma. Over the past five years, Pazdur has often used half-day sessions of the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) to administer public floggings to flawed cancer drugs.

Read at The Street.com


