TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Provides Additional Information On TX-004HR Regulatory Update

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE MKT: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, today announced that, based on continued correspondence with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company expects that the FDA will finalize an action on the New Drug Application (NDA) for TX-004HR, an investigational bio-identical 17ß-estradiol vaginal softgel capsule for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), a symptom of vulvar vaginal atrophy (VVA) in postmenopausal women, including informing the Company of the deficiencies in the NDA identified by the FDA, on or before the originally scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of May 7, 2017.

At this time, the Company is not aware of the nature of the deficiencies in the NDA identified by the FDA. The Company continues to communicate with the FDA to understand the nature of the deficiencies and intends to resolve them as quickly as possible.

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing products exclusively for women. With its SYMBODA™ technology, TherapeuticsMD is developing advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes. The company’s late stage clinical pipeline includes two phase 3 product candidates: TX-001HR for treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) due to menopause and TX-004HR for treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) due to menopause. The company also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaMedMD® and BocaGreenMD® brands.

