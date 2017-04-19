TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Provides Additional Information On TX-004HR Regulatory Update

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE MKT: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare
company, today announced that, based on continued correspondence with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company expects that
the FDA will finalize an action on the New Drug Application (NDA) for
TX-004HR, an investigational bio-identical 17ß-estradiol vaginal softgel
capsule for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during
sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), a symptom of vulvar vaginal atrophy
(VVA) in postmenopausal women, including informing the Company of the
deficiencies in the NDA identified by the FDA, on or before the
originally scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target
action date of May 7, 2017.
At this time, the Company is not aware of the nature of the deficiencies
in the NDA identified by the FDA. The Company continues to communicate
with the FDA to understand the nature of the deficiencies and intends to
resolve them as quickly as possible.
About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative healthcare company focused on
developing and commercializing products exclusively for women. With its
SYMBODA™ technology, TherapeuticsMD is developing advanced hormone
therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical
hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
The company’s late stage clinical pipeline includes two phase 3 product
candidates: TX-001HR for treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor
symptoms (VMS) due to menopause and TX-004HR for treatment of
moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia),
a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) due to menopause. The
company also manufactures and distributes branded and generic
prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaMedMD® and
BocaGreenMD® brands.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but
are not limited to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD’s objectives,
plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts,
that address activities, events or developments that the company
intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in
the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such
as “believes,” “hopes,” “may,” “anticipates,” “should,” “intends,”
“plans,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “positioned,”
“strategy” and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and
assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of
historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and
other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in
this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and
the company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the
company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results,
developments and business decisions to differ materially from
forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled “Risk
Factors” in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, and
include the following: the company’s ability to resolve the deficiencies
identified by the FDA in the company’s NDA for its TX-004HR product
candidate; whether the FDA will approve the company’s new drug
application for its TX-004HR product candidate and whether any such
approval will occur by the PDUFA date; the company’s ability to maintain
or increase sales of its products; the company’s ability to develop and
commercialize its hormone therapy drug candidates and obtain additional
financing necessary therefor; whether the company will be able to
prepare an NDA for its TX-001HR product candidate and, if prepared,
whether the FDA will accept and approve the NDA; the length, cost and
uncertain results of the company’s clinical trials; the potential of
adverse side effects or other safety risks that could preclude the
approval of the company’s hormone therapy drug candidates; the company’s
reliance on third parties to conduct its clinical trials, research and
development and manufacturing; the availability of reimbursement from
government authorities and health insurance companies for the company’s
products; the impact of product liability lawsuits; the influence of
extensive and costly government regulation; the volatility of the
trading price of the company’s common stock and the concentration of
power in its stock ownership. PDF copies of the company’s historical
press releases and financial tables can be viewed and downloaded at its
website: www.therapeuticsmd.com/pressreleases.aspx.