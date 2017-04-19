ReForm Biologics Appoints John M. Sorvillo, Ph.D., As Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReForm
Biologics, a pharmaceutical technology company that develops
proprietary excipients to improve biologic formulations, announced today
that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed John M. Sorvillo,
Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Sorvillo brings over 25 years of
experience leading the development and licensing of technologies, from
discovery platforms and research programs to pre-clinical and clinical
products, across a range of therapeutic areas.
“Dr. Sorvillo offers a wealth of business development, strategic
planning, alliance building and project management experience that
complements the scientific expertise of ReForm's founding team,” said
David Soane, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of ReForm.
“John’s extensive knowledge of drug discovery and development
technologies will further expand the industry applications for our
platform by creating value-driven development collaborations with our
current and future partners.”
Dr. Sorvillo joins ReForm from Amgen, where he was Director of Business
Development & Licensing. Prior to Amgen, he served as Vice President of
Business Development at Genocea Biosciences, and Vice President of
Business Development at Altus Pharmaceuticals. Before joining Altus, Dr.
Sorvillo served as Chief Executive Officer of Bionaut Pharmaceuticals.
His earlier responsibilities included Vice President of Business
Development at ArQule, and a variety of positions at OSI
Pharmaceuticals, including Vice President and General Manager of the
Research Products Division. Dr. Sorvillo was a postdoctoral fellow at
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and received his Ph.D. in
Immunology from the New York University Medical Center, Sackler
Institute of Biomedical Sciences. He holds a B.A. in Biology from the
City University of New York, Hunter College.
“ReForm’s breakthrough technologies, driven by our amazing scientific
team, are poised to transform the next generation of biologic
medicines,” said Dr. Sorvillo. “I have the privilege of building on
ReForm’s success to date and look forward to advancing patient care by
making biologics better.”
About ReForm Biologics
ReForm Biologics has developed a technology platform that transforms the
formulation of biotherapeutics for the ultimate benefit of patients.
Our patented FDA-friendly technology can extend product life-cycles,
enable alternative dosing, and improve manufacturing efficiency for our
biopharmaceutical partners.
With multiple industry alliances to date, we offer formulation
development collaborations and product-specific licenses for a broad
spectrum of protein-based therapeutics.
We don’t make biologics — we make biologics better. www.reformbiologics.com