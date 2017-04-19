ReForm Biologics Appoints John M. Sorvillo, Ph.D., As Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReForm Biologics, a pharmaceutical technology company that develops proprietary excipients to improve biologic formulations, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed John M. Sorvillo, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Sorvillo brings over 25 years of experience leading the development and licensing of technologies, from discovery platforms and research programs to pre-clinical and clinical products, across a range of therapeutic areas.

“Dr. Sorvillo offers a wealth of business development, strategic planning, alliance building and project management experience that complements the scientific expertise of ReForm's founding team,” said David Soane, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of ReForm. “John’s extensive knowledge of drug discovery and development technologies will further expand the industry applications for our platform by creating value-driven development collaborations with our current and future partners.”

Dr. Sorvillo joins ReForm from Amgen, where he was Director of Business Development & Licensing. Prior to Amgen, he served as Vice President of Business Development at Genocea Biosciences, and Vice President of Business Development at Altus Pharmaceuticals. Before joining Altus, Dr. Sorvillo served as Chief Executive Officer of Bionaut Pharmaceuticals. His earlier responsibilities included Vice President of Business Development at ArQule, and a variety of positions at OSI Pharmaceuticals, including Vice President and General Manager of the Research Products Division. Dr. Sorvillo was a postdoctoral fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and received his Ph.D. in Immunology from the New York University Medical Center, Sackler Institute of Biomedical Sciences. He holds a B.A. in Biology from the City University of New York, Hunter College.

“ReForm’s breakthrough technologies, driven by our amazing scientific team, are poised to transform the next generation of biologic medicines,” said Dr. Sorvillo. “I have the privilege of building on ReForm’s success to date and look forward to advancing patient care by making biologics better.”

About ReForm Biologics

ReForm Biologics has developed a technology platform that transforms the formulation of biotherapeutics for the ultimate benefit of patients.

Our patented FDA-friendly technology can extend product life-cycles, enable alternative dosing, and improve manufacturing efficiency for our biopharmaceutical partners.

With multiple industry alliances to date, we offer formulation development collaborations and product-specific licenses for a broad spectrum of protein-based therapeutics.

We don’t make biologics — we make biologics better. www.reformbiologics.com