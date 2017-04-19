 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Tension Rises Between Vertex (VRTX) and Its Religious Investors Over Lobbying Disclosures



4/19/2017 6:16:44 AM

Two religious organizations that own shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals are pushing the Boston drugmaker to disclose more information about its lobbying on drug pricing and other hot-button issues, an effort that the company opposes.

Vertex said in a federal filing Monday that it will ask shareholders to reject the measure during its annual meeting in June. The proposal was submitted by Friends Fiduciary Corp., a Philadelphia organization that manages funds on behalf of Quaker churches and schools, and the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, a Catholic monastery in Kansas.



