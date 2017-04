Tension Rises Between Vertex (VRTX) and Its Religious Investors Over Lobbying Disclosures

Two religious organizations that own shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals are pushing the Boston drugmaker to disclose more information about its lobbying on drug pricing and other hot-button issues, an effort that the company opposes.Vertex said in a federal filing Monday that it will ask shareholders to reject the measure during its annual meeting in June. The proposal was submitted by Friends Fiduciary Corp., a Philadelphia organization that manages funds on behalf of Quaker churches and schools, and the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, a Catholic monastery in Kansas.