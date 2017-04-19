Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Tension Rises Between
Vertex
(
VRTX
) and Its Religious Investors Over Lobbying Disclosures
Tweet
4/19/2017 6:16:44 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Two religious organizations that own shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals are pushing the Boston drugmaker to disclose more information about its lobbying on drug pricing and other hot-button issues, an effort that the company opposes.
Vertex said in a federal filing Monday that it will ask shareholders to reject the measure during its annual meeting in June. The proposal was submitted by Friends Fiduciary Corp., a Philadelphia organization that manages funds on behalf of Quaker churches and schools, and the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, a Catholic monastery in Kansas.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
Vertex
(VRTX) The Best Biotech Stock?
Why The
Ionis Pharma
(IONS) Spinoff Will Be A Win For Long-Term Investors
Is
Vertex
(VRTX)'s New CF Drug Unprecedented? Incremental? Expensive? Maybe All Three
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ)'s Weak Pharma Revenue Could Spell Doom For Rest Of Sector
Filings Reveal
Concert Pharma
(CNCE) Spurned $250 Million Buyout Offer From
Vertex
(VRTX) in November 2016
3 Biotech Stocks To Buy On Sale
Vertex
(VRTX) Gains Nearly $4 Billion In Market Cap As New Cystic Fibrosis Drug Wows In Two Phase III Studies
3 Big Reasons To Be Bullish On Biotech Stocks
Vertex
(VRTX) Consolidating R&D Ops in 3 Locations, Shutters Site in Canada
Can Drugmakers Cure The Opioid Crisis?
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor