NovoCure Announces Four Presentations On Tumor Treating Fields At American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting In Boston

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that four abstracts focusing on
Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) will be presented at the upcoming 69th
American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting on April 22-28, in
Boston. All four abstracts were submitted by external researchers,
representing a growing interest in Novocure’s proprietary TTFields
therapy.
Among the highlights is a presentation on the overall survival benefits
of TTFields in combination with triplet combination chemotherapy for
recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). Forty-six patients at The University of
Texas Health Center in Houston were identified who received Optune,
Novocure’s TTFields delivery system, at initial diagnosis or at
recurrence from 2010 to 2016. At recurrence, 21 patients received Optune
with a triplet combination chemotherapy regimen consisting of
temozolomide, bevacizumab, and irinotecan and 25 patients received
Optune with bevacizumab alone, bevacizumab plus irinotecan, or
bevacizumab plus temozolomide. The median overall survival for patients
receiving the combination of Optune plus triplet combination
chemotherapy was 32.8 months and the median overall survival for
patients receiving Optune plus the alternative chemotherapy regimen was
16.5 months, demonstrating a superior overall survival benefit when
Optune was combined with triplet combination chemotherapy at recurrence.
The side effect profiles for both patient populations was similar.
“We have seen in post-hoc analyses of our EF-14 phase 3 pivotal clinical
trial data that GBM patients continued to benefit from treatment with
Optune even after their disease recurred,” said Dr. Eilon Kirson,
Novocure’s Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development.
“Dr. Zhu’s research on the optimal combination chemotherapy regimen
further strengthens our understanding on how to combine Optune with
other cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes in GBM.”
The scheduled times of the presentations and locations at the Boston
Convention and Exhibition Center are as follows:
Tumor Treating Fields with Triple Chemotherapy for Recurrent Glioblastoma
-
Presenter: Jay-Jiguang Zhu
-
Poster Session I: Neuro-oncology Gliomas I, Publication 177
-
Sunday, April 23, 4:00-5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Compliance of Tumor Treating Fields Therapy and Overall Survival in
Glioblastoma
-
Presenter: Eric Wong
-
Poster Session I: Neuro-oncology Gliomas I, Publication 166
-
Sunday, April 23, 4:00-5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Analysis of Glioblastoma Physical Characteristics in Patients Benefiting
from Tumor Treating Fields Therapy
-
Presenter: Pyay San
-
Poster Session I: Neuro-oncology Gliomas I, Publication 178
-
Sunday, April 23, 4:00-5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Tumor Treating Fields Distribution in Glioblastoma Volume Depends on
Conductivity Parameters
-
Presenter: Edwin Lok
-
Poster Session V: Neuro-oncology Gliomas II, Publication 169
-
Thursday, April 27, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Eastern Time
About Novocure
Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer
treatment centered on a proprietary therapy called TTFields, the use of
electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor
cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized product, Optune, is
approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure
has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain
metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian
cancer and mesothelioma.
Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Additionally, the
company has offices in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, and a research
center in Israel. For additional information about the company, please
visit www.novocure.com
or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.
Approved Indications
Optune is intended as a treatment for adult patients (22 years of age or
older) with histologically-confirmed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
Optune with temozolomide is indicated for the treatment of adult
patients with newly diagnosed, supratentorial glioblastoma following
maximal debulking surgery and completion of radiation therapy together
with concomitant standard of care chemotherapy.
For the treatment of recurrent GBM, Optune is indicated following
histologically-or radiologically-confirmed recurrence in the
supratentorial region of the brain after receiving chemotherapy. The
device is intended to be used as a monotherapy, and is intended as an
alternative to standard medical therapy for GBM after surgical and
radiation options have been exhausted.
Important Safety Information
Contraindications: Do not use Optune if you have an active
implanted medical device, a skull defect (such as, missing bone with no
replacement), or bullet fragments. Use of Optune together with implanted
electronic devices has not been tested and may theoretically lead to
malfunctioning of the implanted device. Use of Optune together with
skull defects or bullet fragments has not been tested and may possibly
lead to tissue damage or render Optune ineffective.
Do not use Optune if you are known to be sensitive to conductive
hydrogels. In this case, skin contact with the gel used with Optune may
commonly cause increased redness and itching, and rarely may even lead
to severe allergic reactions such as shock and respiratory failure.
Warnings and Precautions: Use Optune only after receiving
training from qualified personnel, such as your doctor, a nurse, or
other medical personnel who have completed a training course given by
Novocure (the device manufacturer).
Do not use Optune if you are pregnant, you think you might be pregnant
or are trying to get pregnant. It is not known if Optune is safe or
effective in these populations.
The most common (=10%) adverse events involving Optune in combination
with temozolomide were low blood platelet count, nausea, constipation,
vomiting, fatigue, scalp irritation from device use, headache,
convulsions, and depression.
The most common (=10%) adverse events seen when using Optune alone were
scalp irritation from device use and headache.
The following adverse reactions were considered related to Optune when
using the device alone: scalp irritation from device use, headache,
malaise, muscle twitching, fall and skin ulcer.
All servicing procedures must be performed by qualified and trained
personnel.
Do not use any parts that do not come with the Optune Treatment Kit, or
that were not sent to you by the device manufacturer or given to you by
your doctor.
Do not wet the device or transducer arrays.
If you have an underlying serious skin condition on the scalp, discuss
with your doctor whether this may prevent or temporarily interfere with
Optune treatment.
Please see http://www.optune.com/safety
to see the Optune Instructions For Use (IFU) for complete information
regarding the device’s indications, contraindications, warnings, and
precautions.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this
press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of
future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated
scientific progress on its research programs, development of potential
products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory
approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects
for its products, and other statements regarding matters that are not
historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking
statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other
words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial
results could differ materially from those reflected in these
forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic,
regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and
uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual
Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017, with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all
of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect.
Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking
statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any
forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.