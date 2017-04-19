NovoCure Announces Four Presentations On Tumor Treating Fields At American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting In Boston

Data suggest combined modality treatment with TTFields and triplet combination chemotherapy may extend survival in patients with recurrent glioblastoma

Among the highlights is a presentation on the overall survival benefits of TTFields in combination with triplet combination chemotherapy for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). Forty-six patients at The University of Texas Health Center in Houston were identified who received Optune, Novocure’s TTFields delivery system, at initial diagnosis or at recurrence from 2010 to 2016. At recurrence, 21 patients received Optune with a triplet combination chemotherapy regimen consisting of temozolomide, bevacizumab, and irinotecan and 25 patients received Optune with bevacizumab alone, bevacizumab plus irinotecan, or bevacizumab plus temozolomide. The median overall survival for patients receiving the combination of Optune plus triplet combination chemotherapy was 32.8 months and the median overall survival for patients receiving Optune plus the alternative chemotherapy regimen was 16.5 months, demonstrating a superior overall survival benefit when Optune was combined with triplet combination chemotherapy at recurrence. The side effect profiles for both patient populations was similar.

“We have seen in post-hoc analyses of our EF-14 phase 3 pivotal clinical trial data that GBM patients continued to benefit from treatment with Optune even after their disease recurred,” said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocure’s Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. “Dr. Zhu’s research on the optimal combination chemotherapy regimen further strengthens our understanding on how to combine Optune with other cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes in GBM.”

The scheduled times of the presentations and locations at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center are as follows:

Tumor Treating Fields with Triple Chemotherapy for Recurrent Glioblastoma

Presenter: Jay-Jiguang Zhu

Poster Session I: Neuro-oncology Gliomas I, Publication 177

Sunday, April 23, 4:00-5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Compliance of Tumor Treating Fields Therapy and Overall Survival in Glioblastoma

Presenter: Eric Wong

Poster Session I: Neuro-oncology Gliomas I, Publication 166

Sunday, April 23, 4:00-5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Analysis of Glioblastoma Physical Characteristics in Patients Benefiting from Tumor Treating Fields Therapy

Presenter: Pyay San

Poster Session I: Neuro-oncology Gliomas I, Publication 178

Sunday, April 23, 4:00-5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Tumor Treating Fields Distribution in Glioblastoma Volume Depends on Conductivity Parameters

Presenter: Edwin Lok

Poster Session V: Neuro-oncology Gliomas II, Publication 169

Thursday, April 27, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

