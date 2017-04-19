 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Hosts 'Shark-Tank'-Like Competition and Crowned This Biotech Startup as Its Winner



4/19/2017 6:13:23 AM

Nuritas, a biotechnology start-up, won $5,400, access to expert help, and a potential business deal from personal care products maker Johnson & Johnson at the In-Cosmetics personal care materials show this week in London.

Ten other start-up companies made three-minute pitches for the prize in front of an audience of about 70 people. The competition was reminiscent of the U.S. reality television show “Shark Tank,” in which entrepreneurs present their business plans to a panel of “shark” investors.

The winner, Nuritas, won for pitching its ability to discover peptides that have applications in personal care products, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals.



