ArQule (ARQL) To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On May 3, 2017

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArQule,
Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced it will report financial results for
the first quarter 2017 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3,
2017. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on the same
day at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a general
business update.
The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors and Media” section of
our website, www.arqule.com,
under “Events
& Presentations.” You may also listen to the call by dialing
(877) 868-1831 within the U.S. or (914) 495-8595 outside the U.S. A
replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and
can be accessed in the “Investors & Media” section of our website, www.arqule.com,
under “Events
and Presentations.”
About ArQule
ArQule
is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development
of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQule’s
mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule
drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and
improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists
of four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined
patient populations, making ArQule
a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s
proprietary pipeline includes: ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor
designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor
(FGFR) family, in phase 2 for iCCA and in phase 1b for multiple oncology
indications; ARQ 092, a selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine
kinase, in phase 1 for multiple oncology indications as well as
ultra-rare Proteus syndrome, in partnership with the National Institutes
of Health (NIH); ARQ 751, a next generation AKT inhibitor, in phase 1
for patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and ARQ 761, a ß-lapachone
analog being evaluated as a promoter of NQO1-mediated programmed cancer
cell necrosis, in phase 1/2 in multiple oncology indications in
partnership with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. In
addition, we have advanced ARQ 531, an investigational, orally
bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type and
C481S-mutant BTK, through toxicology testing and plan to initiate a
phase 1 trial by the third quarter of 2017. ArQule’s current discovery
efforts are focused on the identification and development of novel
kinase inhibitors, leveraging the Company’s proprietary library of
