New Test Identifies Patients With Diabetes Who Are At High Risk Of Kidney Failure, Joslin Diabetes Center Study Reveals



4/19/2017 6:10:29 AM

Researchers from Joslin Diabetes Center have developed a prognostic tool that accurately predicts the risk of end stage renal disease (ESRD) in patients with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

This new test could help doctors assess disease risk in their patients and guide researchers to develop more effective therapies to prevent or treat kidney failure. The findings are published online (April 7, 2017) on the Kidney International website ahead of print publication.

Read at MedicalXpress


