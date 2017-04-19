Veeva Systems, Inc. Introduces Vault SiteExchange To Simplify Document Exchange In Clinical Trials

New cloud application centralizes collaboration and information sharing between sponsors, CROs, and investigator sites

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault SiteExchange, a cloud application that allows life sciences companies, CROs, and sites to easily access and exchange information during clinical trial execution. Veeva Vault SiteExchange streamlines collaboration among clinical teams for improved visibility across studies and increased operational efficiency to speed the research and development of new treatments.

Clinical investigators and sponsors regularly use manual paper-based processes and email to manage documents, which limits collaboration and transparency during clinical trials. These challenges lengthen trial timelines and often discourage investigators from participating in future clinical trials.

Veeva Vault SiteExchange improves collaboration and efficiency by consolidating all study document requests, workflows, notifications, and alerts across multiple trials in one place. Sponsors, CROs, and investigator sites can establish an easy, consistent process for document access and exchange to reduce administrative burden. In addition, clinical teams have full visibility into the status of document requests across multiple clinical trials.

“The effective and timely management of documentation, information, and end-to-end processes is critical to the success of clinical trials,” said Jennifer Goldsmith, senior vice president of Veeva Vault strategy. “Veeva Vault SiteExchange fills a significant gap by creating a common way for sponsors, CROs, and sites to exchange information and accelerate the development and delivery of new treatments.”

Veeva Vault SiteExchange is available today as the latest application in the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the most comprehensive suite of clinical applications on a single cloud platform to unify clinical data management and clinical operations. The announcement of Veeva Vault SiteExchange expands the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite to six applications, which also includes Vault EDC, Vault eSource, Vault CTMS, Vault eTMF, and Vault Study Startup. The Veeva Vault Clinical Suite enables life sciences companies to seamlessly manage content and data across a clinical trial.

In other news today, TransCelerate BioPharma Inc., a non-profit organization with membership comprised of global biopharmaceutical companies, selected Veeva Vault SiteExchange to simplify document access and exchange between investigators and sponsors through the Shared Investigator Platform (SIP). To learn more about Veeva and TransCelerate’s collaboration, read today’s separate press release.

TransCelerate is the latest example of Veeva collaborating with the life sciences industry on technology innovation to help make it easier and faster for companies to collaborate and connect with their stakeholders. For more information on Veeva’s leadership in industry collaborations, visit veeva.com/IndustryCollaborations.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2017. This is available on the company’s website at www.veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

