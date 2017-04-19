Veeva Systems, Inc. Introduces Vault SiteExchange To Simplify Document Exchange In Clinical Trials

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva
Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced Veeva
Vault SiteExchange, a cloud application that allows life sciences
companies, CROs, and sites to easily access and exchange information
during clinical trial execution. Veeva Vault SiteExchange streamlines
collaboration among clinical teams for improved visibility across
studies and increased operational efficiency to speed the research and
development of new treatments.
Clinical investigators and sponsors regularly use manual paper-based
processes and email to manage documents, which limits collaboration and
transparency during clinical trials. These challenges lengthen trial
timelines and often discourage investigators from participating in
future clinical trials.
Veeva Vault SiteExchange improves collaboration and efficiency by
consolidating all study document requests, workflows, notifications, and
alerts across multiple trials in one place. Sponsors, CROs, and
investigator sites can establish an easy, consistent process for
document access and exchange to reduce administrative burden. In
addition, clinical teams have full visibility into the status of
document requests across multiple clinical trials.
“The effective and timely management of documentation, information, and
end-to-end processes is critical to the success of clinical trials,”
said Jennifer Goldsmith, senior vice president of Veeva Vault strategy.
“Veeva Vault SiteExchange fills a significant gap by creating a common
way for sponsors, CROs, and sites to exchange information and accelerate
the development and delivery of new treatments.”
Veeva Vault SiteExchange is available today as the latest application in
the Veeva
Vault Clinical Suite, the most comprehensive suite of clinical
applications on a single cloud platform to unify clinical
data management and clinical
operations. The announcement of Veeva Vault SiteExchange expands the
Veeva Vault Clinical Suite to six applications, which also includes Vault
EDC, Vault
eSource, Vault
CTMS, Vault
eTMF, and Vault
Study Startup. The Veeva Vault Clinical Suite enables life sciences
companies to seamlessly manage content and data across a clinical trial.
In other news today, TransCelerate
BioPharma Inc., a non-profit
organization with membership comprised of global biopharmaceutical
companies, selected Veeva Vault SiteExchange to simplify document access
and exchange between investigators and sponsors through the Shared
Investigator Platform (SIP). To learn more about Veeva and
TransCelerate’s collaboration, read today’s separate press
release.
TransCelerate is the latest example of Veeva collaborating with the life
sciences industry on technology innovation to help make it easier and
faster for companies to collaborate and connect with their stakeholders.
For more information on Veeva’s leadership in industry collaborations,
visit veeva.com/IndustryCollaborations.
