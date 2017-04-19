 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Blood Test Offers Potential For Faster, Targeted Treatment Of Non-Small-Cell Lung , The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics Reveals



4/19/2017 6:08:29 AM

Identification of a specific genetic mutation in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) helps clinicians select the best treatment option. Potential NSCLC patients usually undergo invasive tissue biopsy, which may often be unnecessary and delays treatment. A report in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics describes a new blood test that can accurately and quickly identify genetic mutations associated with NSCLC, allowing clinicians to make earlier, individualized treatment choices - a step forward in personalized cancer treatment.

