Veeva Systems, Inc. Release: TransCelerate BioPharma Selects Veeva Vault SiteExchange

PLEASANTON, Calif. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva
Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and TransCelerate
BioPharma Inc., a non-profit
organization with membership comprised of global biopharmaceutical
companies, today announced TransCelerate selected Veeva
Vault SiteExchange for the Shared Investigator Platform (SIP), a
platform that facilitates investigative site collaboration with multiple
clinical trial sponsors.
The TransCelerate SIP Initiative aims to provide the industry with a
centralized platform that will be interoperable with various clinical
solutions, streamline communications between investigators and sponsors,
and reduce redundant requests during a trial. TransCelerate chose Veeva
Vault SiteExchange to simplify document access and exchange through the
SIP. Veeva Vault SiteExchange will improve efficiencies and allow
clinical trial investigators, sites, and participating sponsors to have
immediate and centralized access to critical documents, eliminating one
of the burdens that exists at investigator sites.
“Veeva is a proven technology innovator and cloud leader with an
excellent track record in driving greater efficiency in clinical
operations,” said Janice Chang, senior vice president of global
operations at TransCelerate. “The integration of Veeva Vault
SiteExchange with the Shared Investigator Platform further simplifies
site administrative efforts, which is core to one of our strategic
priorities to improve site experience.”
“TransCelerate is doing exciting work to promote enhanced industry
collaboration and introduce efficient ways companies can accelerate
treatments to market,” said Jennifer Goldsmith, senior vice president of
Veeva Vault strategy. “We’re honored to work with TransCelerate and help
clinical sites and sponsors effectively manage trial documentation to
get medicine to patients more quickly.”
Veeva Vault SiteExchange is a cloud application that will help sites
consolidate study document requests, alerts, and notifications across
sponsors in the TransCelerate-sponsored SIP. Now investigators can spend
less time on administrative tasks and focus more on clinical research.
For more information on Veeva’s collaboration with TransCelerate and
Veeva’s leadership in industry collaborations, visit veeva.com/IndustryCollaborations.
To learn more about Veeva Vault SiteExchange, read today’s separate product
announcement.
About TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc.
TransCelerate BioPharma Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to
improving the health of people around the world by simplifying and
accelerating the research and development (R&D) of innovative new
therapies. The organization’s mission is to collaborate across the
global biopharmaceutical R&D community to identify, prioritize, design
and facilitate implementation of solutions designed to drive the
efficient, effective, and high quality delivery of new medicines.
TransCelerate evolved from conversations at various forums for executive
R&D leadership to discuss current issues facing the industry, and
examine solutions for addressing common challenges. The founding member
companies are AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers
Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson,
Pfizer, the Roche Group, and Sanofi. Additional members that have joined
since the inception of TransCelerate include Allergan, Inc., Amgen,
Astellas Pharma Inc., EMD Serono, Inc. (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA,
Darmstadt, Germany), Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk, Shionogi & Co.,
Ltd. and UCB.
Membership in TransCelerate is open to pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies with Research & Development operations. Executive offices are
located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit http://www.transceleratebiopharmainc.com.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global
life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and
customer success, Veeva has more than 500 customers, ranging from the
world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe,
Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com.
