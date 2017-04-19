Veeva Systems, Inc. Release: TransCelerate BioPharma Selects Veeva Vault SiteExchange

PLEASANTON, Calif. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and TransCelerate BioPharma Inc., a non-profit organization with membership comprised of global biopharmaceutical companies, today announced TransCelerate selected Veeva Vault SiteExchange for the Shared Investigator Platform (SIP), a platform that facilitates investigative site collaboration with multiple clinical trial sponsors.

“We’re honored to work with TransCelerate and help clinical sites and sponsors effectively manage trial documentation to get medicine to patients more quickly.”

The TransCelerate SIP Initiative aims to provide the industry with a centralized platform that will be interoperable with various clinical solutions, streamline communications between investigators and sponsors, and reduce redundant requests during a trial. TransCelerate chose Veeva Vault SiteExchange to simplify document access and exchange through the SIP. Veeva Vault SiteExchange will improve efficiencies and allow clinical trial investigators, sites, and participating sponsors to have immediate and centralized access to critical documents, eliminating one of the burdens that exists at investigator sites.

“Veeva is a proven technology innovator and cloud leader with an excellent track record in driving greater efficiency in clinical operations,” said Janice Chang, senior vice president of global operations at TransCelerate. “The integration of Veeva Vault SiteExchange with the Shared Investigator Platform further simplifies site administrative efforts, which is core to one of our strategic priorities to improve site experience.”

“TransCelerate is doing exciting work to promote enhanced industry collaboration and introduce efficient ways companies can accelerate treatments to market,” said Jennifer Goldsmith, senior vice president of Veeva Vault strategy. “We’re honored to work with TransCelerate and help clinical sites and sponsors effectively manage trial documentation to get medicine to patients more quickly.”

Veeva Vault SiteExchange is a cloud application that will help sites consolidate study document requests, alerts, and notifications across sponsors in the TransCelerate-sponsored SIP. Now investigators can spend less time on administrative tasks and focus more on clinical research.

For more information on Veeva’s collaboration with TransCelerate and Veeva’s leadership in industry collaborations, visit veeva.com/IndustryCollaborations. To learn more about Veeva Vault SiteExchange, read today’s separate product announcement.

About TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc.

TransCelerate BioPharma Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of people around the world by simplifying and accelerating the research and development (R&D) of innovative new therapies. The organization’s mission is to collaborate across the global biopharmaceutical R&D community to identify, prioritize, design and facilitate implementation of solutions designed to drive the efficient, effective, and high quality delivery of new medicines. TransCelerate evolved from conversations at various forums for executive R&D leadership to discuss current issues facing the industry, and examine solutions for addressing common challenges. The founding member companies are AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, the Roche Group, and Sanofi. Additional members that have joined since the inception of TransCelerate include Allergan, Inc., Amgen, Astellas Pharma Inc., EMD Serono, Inc. (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and UCB.

Membership in TransCelerate is open to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with Research & Development operations. Executive offices are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit http://www.transceleratebiopharmainc.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com.

