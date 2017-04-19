|
Antibiotics Maker Steri-Pharma Wants to Create 72 New Jobs in New York
4/19/2017 6:01:48 AM
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Antibiotic maker Steri-Pharma is seeking tax breaks for a $50 million expansion that it says will create 72 full-time jobs in Syracuse's West Side neighborhood.
Steri-Pharma LLC has applied to the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency for a sales tax exemption, worth $712,972, on construction materials and a mortgage recording tax exemption worth $377,328, on the addition to its plant at 429 S. West St.
In addition, the company is seeking a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement that would provide a full exemption from property taxes on the addition for 10 years and then five years of declining partial exemptions on the expansion.
