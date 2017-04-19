 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Antibiotics Maker Steri-Pharma Wants to Create 72 New Jobs in New York



4/19/2017 6:01:48 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Antibiotic maker Steri-Pharma is seeking tax breaks for a $50 million expansion that it says will create 72 full-time jobs in Syracuse's West Side neighborhood.

Steri-Pharma LLC has applied to the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency for a sales tax exemption, worth $712,972, on construction materials and a mortgage recording tax exemption worth $377,328, on the addition to its plant at 429 S. West St.

In addition, the company is seeking a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement that would provide a full exemption from property taxes on the addition for 10 years and then five years of declining partial exemptions on the expansion.

Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 