|
Why Former Medivation (MDVN) CEO and a Once-Failed Alzheimer's Drug Could be a Recipe for Disaster for Axovant (AXON)
4/19/2017 5:56:07 AM
Last week, shares of Axovant rose almost 50% on the news that Dr. David Hung, former President and CEO of Medivation, was appointed as Axovant's new CEO. Dr. Hung rose to prominence not only for founding Medivation, but also for overseeing the company through to its $14 billion acquisition by Pfizer last year. This move likely has investors thinking Axovant may be about to meet a similar fate.
Unfortunately, however, Axovant is no Medivation. Let's call a spade a spade here -- a fresh coat of paint won't make this outhouse a mansion.
comments powered by