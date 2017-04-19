 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why Former Medivation (MDVN) CEO and a Once-Failed Alzheimer's Drug Could be a Recipe for Disaster for Axovant (AXON)



4/19/2017 5:56:07 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Last week, shares of Axovant rose almost 50% on the news that Dr. David Hung, former President and CEO of Medivation, was appointed as Axovant's new CEO. Dr. Hung rose to prominence not only for founding Medivation, but also for overseeing the company through to its $14 billion acquisition by Pfizer last year. This move likely has investors thinking Axovant may be about to meet a similar fate.

Unfortunately, however, Axovant is no Medivation. Let's call a spade a spade here -- a fresh coat of paint won't make this outhouse a mansion.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 