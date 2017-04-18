 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Notice Of Annual General Meeting In Wilson Therapeutics



4/18/2017 11:56:31 AM

The shareholders of Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ) are summoned to the annual general meeting, to be held on Wednesday 17 May 2017, at 2.00 pm at Berns (Ljusgården), Berzelii Park, Stockholm, Sweden.

Participation, etc

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting must be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday 11 May 2017, and notify Wilson Therapeutics of their intention to attend the meeting no later than on Thursday 11 May 2017 by post to Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ), Kungsgatan 3, SE-111 43 Stockholm, Sweden, by telephone +46 (0) 8 796 00 00 or by e-mail to lisa.andersson@wtx.se.



