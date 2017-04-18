Former P&G VP Appointed New Industry Expert At Verix's Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, California, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verix, Inc., a vertical analytic solutions company serving the Life Sciences and Consumer Packaged Goods industries, announced the appointment of Andy Walter to Consumer Goods industry expert of the company's advisory board.

As the new CPG industry expert, Walter will help expand Verix's innovation development into new markets worldwide. "Andy Walter brings deep industry and operational experience from one of the world's largest and most successful companies," said Doron Aspitz, chief executive officer at Verix. "We are proud to have Andy join our Advisory Board and look forward to his insight as we work together to shape an exciting future."

Before joining Verix, Walter served as Procter & Gamble's visionary IT chief, where he had led a revolution in the company's approach to business analytics, changing IT's traditional role from providing information to facilitating better decision-making with advanced analytics. Verix has become one of the key players in changing P&G's business analytics paradigm; bridging between traditional Business Intelligence, based on reporting systems, and the business questions involved in complex processes.

Following extensive collaboration between the two companies, Verix is now looking forward to enhancing its market reach worldwide by pushing the envelope with cutting edge analytic solutions to acute business problems that require quick and accurate detection and response.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Verix Advisory Board," said Walter. "Verix has created a unique approach and Advanced Analytics capabilities, developed and informed from a deep understanding of the business challenges. The opportunity for leading companies to apply this to their Commercial Business Processes is impressive."

Verix's advisory board is an expert group combined of Life Sciences and Consumer Goods industry leaders as well as Big Data analytics experts, all helping to shape the company's strategic vision and tap into new market opportunities worldwide to achieve exponential growth.

About Verix

Verix provides dedicated vertical analytic solutions to solve the most complex business problems, identify the highest return opportunities and reach profitable growth for Life Sciences and CPG companies. Our AI based analytic solutions embed machine learning with deep domain expertise to provide timely, focused, must-have insights for better, more creative and efficient decision making.

Combining external and internal data sources and utilizing patented HotSpots technology, Verix's rich library of analytic applications is used by Fortune 500 clients such as Bayer and P&G.

For more information about Verix

Please visit: www.verix.com

Follow Verix on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/verix

Follow @verix_inc on Twitter

For further inquiries

Please contact: Gili Keshet

T: +972-3-9012884

M: Gili.keshet@verix.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-pg-vp-appointed-new-industry-expert-at-verixs-advisory-board-300440846.html

SOURCE Verix, Inc.