Senomyx, Inc. (SNMX) First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled For April 27, 2017

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Senomyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 on Thursday, April 27, 2017, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will also host a conference call with a live Internet broadcast that will provide a corporate update and a review of its first quarter results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

About Senomyx, Inc. (www.senomyx.com)

Senomyx discovers and develops novel natural high intensity sweeteners and flavor ingredients that allow food and beverage companies to create better-for-you products. Under its direct sales program, Senomyx sells its Complimyx® brand flavor ingredients, Sweetmyx®, Savorymyx®, and Bittermyx®, to flavor companies for use in a wide variety of foods and beverages. In addition, Senomyx has partnerships with leading global food, beverage, and ingredient supply companies, which are currently marketing products that contain Senomyx's flavor ingredients. For more information, please visit www.senomyx.com.

