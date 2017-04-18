Bio-Techne (TECH) To Host Conference Call On May 2, 2017 To Announce Third Quarter Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that management will host a conference call on May 2, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. CDT to review third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results.

Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:

Time: 8:00 a.m. CDT Date: May 2, 2017 Dial-in: 1-877-879-6203 or 1-719-325-4790 (for international callers)

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by going to:

http://audio.viavid.com/20170502-123977-bio-techne.mp3

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 until 11:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality purified proteinsnotably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, as well as biologically active small molecule compounds --- which are sold to biomedical researchers and clinical research laboratories; these operations constitute the core Biotech Division, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Protein Platform Division manufactures innovative protein analysis tools under the ProteinSimple brand name that greatly automate western blotting and immunoassay practices. The Diagnostics Division manufactures FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls for OEM customer and clinical customers. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $499 million in net sales in fiscal 2016 and has approximately 1,700 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

