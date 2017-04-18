|
SyntheticMRs Feature REMyDI, Automatic Measurement Of Myelin Volume In The Brain, Is Now CE-Marked For Clinical Use In Europe.
REMyDI*, first introduced by SyntheticMR AB at the annual RSNA conference in Chicago in 2016, is now CE-marked for clinical use in Europe. Easy quantification of myelin allows clinicians to follow myelination in the developing brain and monitor myelin degeneration in patients with demyelinating and neurodegenerative disorders. REMyDI is a unique feature of the SyMRI® post-processing software from SyntheticMR.
Measuring myelin volume with conventional MRI is challenging. With the REMyDI feature in SyMRI, clinicians can now get an automatic volume measurement of myelin from a single 5-6 minute quantitative MRI scan. The automatic post-processing is completed in less than 10 seconds.
The new feature is now available in the SyMRI NEURO REMyDI package.
SyMRI is compatible with MR scanners from leading vendors. SyMRI is a CE-marked product and is FDA 510(k) pending.
*Rapid Estimation of Myelin for Diagnostic Imaging
