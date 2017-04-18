Innophos Holdings, Inc. To Host First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call On May 2

CRANBURY, N.J., April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPHS), a leading international producer of performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients and custom-formulated solutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2017 results.

The press release detailing first quarter 2017 results will be issued on Monday, May 1, 2017 after market close.

On the call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Ann Mink and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Han Kieftenbeld will discuss Innophos' financial results, as well as the Company's business outlook and strategy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.innophos.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 1-800-708-4539 (U.S.) or 1-847-619-6396 (international) and entering passcode 44748419.

If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company's website. In addition, a telephone replay will be available between 11:30 am ET on May 2 and 11:59 pm ET on May 16, 2017. The replay is accessible by dialing 1-888-843-7419 (U.S.) or 1-630-652-3042 (international) and entering passcode 44748419#.

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com. 'IPHS-G'

Investor Contact Media Contact Mark Feuerbach Ryan Flaim Innophos Sharon Merrill Associates 609-366-1204 617-542-5300 investor.relations@innophos.com iphs@investorrelations.com

