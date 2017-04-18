NeuroMetrix (NURO) Announces Availability Of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology At Bed Bath & Beyond

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced the availability of its flagship product, Quell®, at select number of Bed Bath & Beyond® locations in North America. Quell, which is also available on Bed Bath & Beyond’s ecommerce website, is an FDA cleared, 100% drug-free wearable designed to provide 24/7 widespread relief from chronic pain.

“Finding solutions that address pain in a customized way is essential to coping with chronic pain. NeuroMetrix is dedicated to developing technological solutions for chronic pain to support users as they seek a treatment plan that works for them”

Developed for those living with chronic pain, Quell delivers advanced, clinical-strength neurotechnology in a wearable device, and offers a sophisticated app to personalize and control therapy. Users are able to track therapy, sleep quality, and other health metrics to better manage their pain and see progress over time. In a clinical study, 81 percent of subjects reported improvement in their chronic pain, and 67 percent reported a reduction in their use of pain medication after using Quell.

“Technology has become an increasingly popular tool for consumers who want to take charge of their health, and the Quell device empowers those suffering with chronic pain to manage treatment at their own pace,” said Frank McGillin, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at NeuroMetrix. “Expanding Quell’s availability into Bed Bath & Beyond retail locations provides yet another option for those living with chronic pain to find and obtain an innovative and drug-free alternative treatment method.”

Chronic pain can be complex to treat and patients often struggle to find a combination of therapies that best fits their needs. “Finding solutions that address pain in a customized way is essential to coping with chronic pain. NeuroMetrix is dedicated to developing technological solutions for chronic pain to support users as they seek a treatment plan that works for them,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. “Having a national retailer like Bed Bath & Beyond stock Quell in its stores means access to treatment outside of a healthcare setting, providing more convenience to consumers.”

Quell’s in-store availability coincides with Bed Bath & Beyond’s expansion in the personal electronics and health space. “We are always looking for inventive products that become something our customers can’t live without,” said Christine Caroleo, Bed Bath & Beyond Buyer. “Quell is a great example of the health and wellness options we are looking to add in-store to help our customers take control of their well-being.”

To purchase Quell or locate a Bed Bath & Beyond store that stocks Quell, visit bedbathandbeyond.com.

About Quell

Quell is designed for millions of people suffering from chronic pain. The advanced wearable device is lightweight and can be worn during the day while active, and at night while sleeping. It has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. In a recent study, 81% of Quell users reported an improvement in their chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell Relief app. Quell also offers advanced health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell was the winner of the 2016 SXSW (South by Southwest) Innovation Award for Best Wearable Technology. Quell is available at select healthcare professionals and retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. Quell is integrated into a digital health platform that helps patients optimize their therapy and decrease the impact of chronic pain on their quality of life. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The company maintains an active research effort and has several pipeline programs. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and was founded as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology in 1996. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.