NeuroMetrix (NURO) Announces Availability Of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology At Bed Bath & Beyond

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced the availability of its
flagship product, Quell®,
at select number of Bed Bath & Beyond® locations in North
America. Quell, which is also available on Bed Bath & Beyond’s ecommerce
website, is an FDA cleared, 100% drug-free wearable designed to provide
24/7 widespread relief from chronic pain.
Developed for those living with chronic pain, Quell delivers advanced,
clinical-strength neurotechnology in a wearable device, and offers a
sophisticated app to personalize and control therapy. Users are able to
track therapy, sleep quality, and other health metrics to better manage
their pain and see progress over time. In a clinical study, 81 percent
of subjects reported improvement in their chronic pain, and 67 percent
reported a reduction in their use of pain medication after using Quell.
“Technology has become an increasingly popular tool for consumers who
want to take charge of their health, and the Quell device empowers those
suffering with chronic pain to manage treatment at their own pace,” said
Frank McGillin, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at
NeuroMetrix. “Expanding Quell’s availability into Bed Bath & Beyond
retail locations provides yet another option for those living with
chronic pain to find and obtain an innovative and drug-free alternative
treatment method.”
Chronic pain can be complex to treat and patients often struggle to find
a combination of therapies that best fits their needs. “Finding
solutions that address pain in a customized way is essential to coping
with chronic pain. NeuroMetrix is dedicated to developing technological
solutions for chronic pain to support users as they seek a treatment
plan that works for them,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President
and CEO of NeuroMetrix. “Having a national retailer like Bed Bath &
Beyond stock Quell in its stores means access to treatment outside of a
healthcare setting, providing more convenience to consumers.”
Quell’s in-store availability coincides with Bed Bath & Beyond’s
expansion in the personal electronics and health space. “We are always
looking for inventive products that become something our customers can’t
live without,” said Christine Caroleo, Bed Bath & Beyond Buyer. “Quell
is a great example of the health and wellness options we are looking to
add in-store to help our customers take control of their well-being.”
To purchase Quell or locate a Bed Bath & Beyond store that stocks Quell,
visit bedbathandbeyond.com.
About Quell
Quell is designed for millions of people suffering from chronic pain.
The advanced wearable device is lightweight and can be worn during the
day while active, and at night while sleeping. It has been cleared by
the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. In a
recent study, 81% of Quell users reported an improvement in their
chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly
via the Quell Relief app. Quell also offers advanced health tracking
relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and
gait. Quell was the winner of the 2016 SXSW (South by Southwest)
Innovation Award for Best Wearable Technology. Quell is available at
select healthcare professionals and retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com
for more information.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company
combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health
conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The
company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable
therapeutic device for chronic pain. Quell is integrated into a digital
health platform that helps patients optimize their therapy and decrease
the impact of chronic pain on their quality of life. The company also
markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic
neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2
diabetes. The company maintains an active research effort and has
several pipeline programs. The company is located in Waltham,
Massachusetts and was founded as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division
of Health Sciences and Technology in 1996. For more information, please
visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.