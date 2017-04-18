Oragenics (OGEN) Provides First Quarter 2017 Update

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:OGEN.BC), a clinical stage biotechnology
company, today announced an update on the Company’s first quarter 2017
progress regarding its two product candidates, AG013 for the treatment
of oral mucositis and OG716 for the treatment of Clostridium difficile
(“C. diff”).
With respect to our lead clinical candidate, AG013, Oragenics has
submitted an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) amendment for the upcoming
Phase II trial. We provided the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(“FDA”) with the updated protocol for the AG013 Phase II trial,
including the identification of the trial sites in the United States and
the manufacturing details of the product material.
AG013 is an ActoBiotics™ therapeutic candidate formulated as a
convenient oral rinsing solution and designed by our strategic
collaboration partner Intrexon Corporation (“Intrexon”) to deliver the
therapeutic molecule Trefoil Factor 1 to the mucosal tissues in the oral
cavity. Trefoil Factors are a class of peptides involved in the
protection of gastrointestinal tissues against mucosal damage and play
an important role in subsequent repair. AG013 received FDA Fast Track
designation in November 2016, which we believe further validates our
science as well as highlights the serious need for a treatment for oral
mucositis.
Our partner Intrexon has provided a commitment letter for an unsecured
$2.4 million loan to further the clinical development of AG013 that will
mature in 24 months, bear interest at 12% per annum, and is conditional
on Oragenics raising an additional $2.7 million in gross proceeds. Upon
securing this additional financing, the Company will be positioned to
initiate its Phase II trial for AG013 for the treatment of oral
mucositis and promptly commence patient enrollment.
Alan Joslyn, Oragenics’ Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are
pleased that our partner Intrexon continues to recognize the tremendous
potential value in our AG013 product candidate through its continued
support of the Company. We look forward to advancing our product
portfolio to and through the clinic helping lead Oragenics to success.”
Oragenics’ second clinical candidate is the lantibiotic OG716 for the
treatment of C. diff developed through an Exclusive Channel
Collaboration with Intrexon. C. diff is a bacterial infection
that most commonly affects older adults in hospital and long-term care
facilities after they receive an antibiotic administration, although
there is an increasing rate of infection in younger, healthier
populations. C. diff is now associated with nearly 500,000
infections annually in the United States, resulting in 29,000 deaths.
We recently completed a successful pre-IND meeting for OG716 with the
FDA. The agency confirmed that the clinical development plan based on
the data obtained from preclinical studies, toxicity studies and
manufacturing are appropriate to support the IND filing, thus paving a
clear pathway to bring the first lantibiotic to treat this severe unmet
medical need into the clinic.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming a world leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation, a synthetic biology
company. The collaborations allow Oragenics access to Intrexon's
proprietary technologies toward the goal of accelerating the development
of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains
of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis
and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and
esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking
statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to
future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are
based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently
available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,”
“estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely
to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors
should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they
are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not
limited to, our current need for financing to meet our operational needs
and to be able to move our product candidates forward through
pre-clinical and clinical development, our inability to obtain
sufficient financing to conduct our business; any inability to obtain or
delays in the Food and Drug Administration approval for future clinical
studies and testing, the future success of our studies and testing and
any inability to also achieve favorable results in human studies, our
ability to successfully develop and commercialize products, the
financial resources available to us to continue research and
development, any inability to regain compliance with the NYSE MKT
continued listing requirements and those other factors described in our
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any
responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly
disclaimed.